'The most beautiful gift': Deiten Lachance's parents witness his College World Series moment

OMAHA, Neb. — Annie Lachance hasn’t seen her son since Christmas. Alain Lachance hasn’t seen him since March.

From Sherbrooke, Quebec, Annie and Alain live 1,695 miles away from their son, Deiten, the starting catcher for OU baseball. On Saturday, on the biggest stage in college baseball, in the College World Series, they saw him lift the Sooners to a 9-0 win over Alabama, hitting a two-run home run and scoring three runs in the rout, all while battling a sprained ankle he suffered in the first inning.

“It was a really beautiful gift for me, because six months without seeing him, it’s so tough for me,” an emotional Annie said moments after the game. “So today — it’s the most beautiful gift.”

Lachance has been sensational for the Sooners over the last two months. Since April 9, he’s hit 16 home runs while starting every game behind the plate. Nicknamed “Big Maple” by OU fans — an ode to his Canadian roots — Lachance has become a Sooner baseball legend during Oklahoma’s run to Omaha. That success makes his parents’ presence in Omaha even more meaningful.

And his parents are now getting a front row seat.

“I just said hi to my mom right there. I haven’t seen her since Christmas,” Lachance said. “She hasn’t seen me play for a while now. I mean, it’s special for them to be there. I really wanted them to be there since the regional. Well, I’m glad that they’re here, the most important moment of my career right here, and I can live that with them. It’s awesome.”

Lachance makes for an unlikely story, growing up in Montreal, a place not known for baseball. But he grew up around the game, with his dad being his mentor, and that upbringing helps explain his path.

“We’re living about a two-hour drive from Montreal in the mountains, where baseball is not a big thing over there. Hockey is pretty much the sport,” Alain said. “But I was playing baseball growing up. I played baseball in Canada until I was 45. I played on the national team in Canada for a couple of years, and while I was playing, I was always bringing Deiten to the park, so he grew up on the baseball field. He was one year old, shagging balls and doing batboy things… That’s why we’re not surprised by what he’s doing right now.”

Lachance also didn’t grow up speaking English. He grew up speaking French and didn’t learn English until he got to McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, where his path changed again.

“When he got to McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, he was barely speaking English,” said Alain, who primarily speaks French. “If he wanted to play, he had to learn. So three years now, he’s bilingual, and sometimes even when he’s talking to us, he kind of starts in English instead of French.”

It was at McLennan that Johnson discovered Lachance. Johnson’s son, Tyler, was the head coach at McLennan, and Tyler called his dad to say Lachance was worth giving a look.

That call has changed Lachance’s life.

“I think I’m not gonna say just Oklahoma, I’m gonna say being part of the Johnson family, because he had Coach Tyler Johnson for two years in Waco,” Alain said. “So staying with the family, that was a good thing for him, and we’re pretty grateful for that.”

Lachance was selected as an NJCAA Second-Team All-American following his sophomore season. He appeared in 66 games and recorded a .380 batting average and .704 slugging percentage with 65 runs, 21 home runs, and 104 RBIs.

“He played for my son in junior college, so I knew what type of kid he was coming in, what type of player he was,” Johnson said. “And I talked to my son every day, and he’s like — my son’s at Dallas Baptist now; he’s the recruiting coordinator there — ‘Dad, once he hits one, he’s going to hit a bunch.’ And sure enough, that’s why he’s a good coach. He hit a bunch.”

Lachance has lived up to that, hitting third in Oklahoma’s lineup. He’s been a monster at the plate for the Sooners, batting .332 with 64 RBIs and 16 home runs, which is the most on the team. He’s also one of the toughest players on the team, proving that on Saturday as he hobbled around the bases on a bum ankle.

“He’s a baseball player,” Johnson said. “Sometimes you don’t feel good, you play. Sometimes it’s raining, you play. Sometimes it’s hot, you play. Baseball players play baseball. And he’s a baseball player. Whatever the adversity is, he loves to play baseball. He doesn’t have a bad day.

“I’m telling you, he might go 0-for-5 and strike out five times, the very next day he’s going to be smiling, laughing. He’s a baseball player who’s an energy-giver. And he’s really fun to be around. I’m really blessed to be around him.”

Lachance said after the game he’s “100%” even though he clearly was not. Still, that’s the type of mentality he — and this team — has. He wasn’t going to let a sprained ankle keep him from helping his team on Saturday.

“My ankle is fine. I’m 100 percent. I’ll be fine to keep playing. There’s no problem right there,” Lachance said with a smile. “He gave me a good pitch, and I hit it out. Took my time around the bases. There’s no timer around there. That’s what it is. I’m an aggressive hitter. If you give me something to hit, I’m going to hit it out or at least hit it hard. It was awesome. At least we won today. I’m just trying to help the team win.”

After the game, Lachance immediately looked for his parents.

It was a surreal experience for Annie and Alain, who watched every game on TV this season. On Saturday, they were sitting in section 107 of Charles Schwab Field, right behind the Oklahoma dugout. They were each sporting buttons on their chest with a picture of a young Lachance playing Little League.

They intend to be in Omaha as long as the Sooners are. They’re hoping that’s a long time, not just because they want OU to win, but because they’re enjoying seeing their son live out his dream.

“I’m so proud of him,” Annie said. “He’s doing his job like a pro. He’s always happy, with a big smile. So I think he’s doing everything in the right way. I couldn’t be more proud.”