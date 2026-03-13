The path for OU basketball getting wider, Arkansas up next

You can admit it, OU basketball fans, you probably rolled your eyes whenever head coach Porter Moser would talk about the path in the last month.

A path at 12-12? Whatever. Oh, now it’s 13-14? Great, can’t wait. But the Sooners have run off six straight games to be in, oh boy, the Bubble.

The bubble – where OU fans have lived under Moser’s tenure. However, this is the good kind, I guess. Instead of a late-season collapse and hoping. It’s OU surging almost like no other program at the moment to deserve inclusion in the NCAA Tournament.

One retribution game after another. Started with Missouri on senior night. Check. Then went to Austin and beat Texas. Nice. Now in Nashville and have taken down South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Next up? Another retribution game. Another one of those gut-punches. OU lost a heartbreaking 83-79 game to the Razorbacks in Norman to close out January.

Can the Sooners get another one back? Approximately 8:30 p.m., SEC Network.

Head coach Porter Moser

“It’s how they responded through struggle,” said Moser following the 83-63 victory against the Aggies. “We had some heartbreaks, some heartbreaks. But every day there’s a proverb I always have, in my book, it’s fall seven, rise eight. Every day they kept on coming back and preparing, preparing. We had some heartbreaks, the Arkansas game, the Alabama game, the Missouri game. They just kept on coming back.

“To watch them just keep believing, we kept on saying you got to keep believing when other people don’t see a path. We said over and over there’s a path. We lost nine in a row, we said there’s a path. We added the word ‘urgent’ in front of ‘path’. There’s got to be some urgency in that path.

“When you’re in the SEC, every game is a Quad 1 or 2, you have a path. These guys believed it. We also said we had to play better defense. You can’t win at this level in this league without playing better defense.”