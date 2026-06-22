"This is part of our story": Tales from the bleachers as Oklahoma chases a MCWS title

Dan Kubitza drove all the way from Houston for this.

He stopped for the night in Oklahoma City on Saturday, then got up early on Sunday morning and drove the remaining seven hours to Omaha. He bought a ticket at the box office, the old-fashioned way, to knock the Men’s College World Series off his bucket list.

Kubitza’s got a seat in the right-field bleachers, above the bullpen. And he’s got more skin in the game than the average crimson-clad observer, as he spent a year on the Oklahoma baseball roster some three decades ago.

“You won’t find me in any record books,” he laughs. “But I still have my old T-shirt with my name on it, my old No. 5 practice shirt.”

He’s also got one whopper of a Skip Johnson story.

Before accepting a partial scholarship to play baseball at Oklahoma, Kubitza was committed to Navarro College. Navarro’s newly appointed head coach at the time? None other than Johnson, who was going into his first season at the helm.

“He was a little more fiery back then,” Kubitza recalls. “He was young, was in his mid-twenties.”

It was the summer of 1994, and the Sooners had just captured the College World Series title. And as Kubitza tells it, he simply decided that he wanted the four-year college experience. So mere weeks before he was set to head to Navarro, he made the decision to decommit and instead enroll at OU. But after a year with the Sooners’ club, he transferred to Galveston College, where he eventually wound up facing Navarro — and playing the villain.

“I hit a walk-off home run against ‘em,” Kubitza chuckles.

These days, Kubitza works in real estate. He makes his way back to the OKC area a decent amount, and his OU ties still run deep. He’s stayed friends with Johnson over the years. His nephew, Andy Bass, is a running back on the Sooner football team now. But Oklahoma baseball naturally has a special significance to Kubitza. And his presence in Omaha isn’t merely a bucket-list venture. He views it as something potentially far more significant: a chance to bear witness to the birth of a monster, one akin to the monster that resides just across the street at Love’s Field.

“It kind of feels like they’re in the early stages of what Patty [Gasso] built,” Kubitza remarks. “I feel like [Skip’s] the right guy for a long time, and he’s not someone that chases money. He cares about the guys and about building a legacy. Back in ’94 when they won it and I was coming in, we had plans to upgrade the stadium then. It [still] looks the same as when I was there. And they’ve done a couple things, but I think you’ll see some significant investment — and not just from the Kimreys, which has been amazing. But I think you’ll see more buy-in, and you’ve got the right skipper, so to speak, in place to do that.”

Drew Wade echoes many of those same sentiments. He’s a young finance professional from Oklahoma City, and he’s the epitome of an OU baseball addict. He’s here in Omaha with his girlfriend, Savannah, who accompanies him to many a tilt at Kimrey Family Stadium back in Norman. They’ve been riding along with this team every step of the way.

“We went to the Coppin State series on opening weekend,” he recalls. “First home game. It was 40 degrees, and everybody was like, ‘Why are you going to that?’ It’s Opening Day, man. You gotta.”

Drew and Savannah have been devotedly attending Oklahoma baseball games since they were students at OU. Wade cheerfully admits that he was in an emotional funk when the Sooners were facing elimination in the Georgia Tech regional. He even fired off a frustrated tweet at Dayton Tockey midway through the game, then very happily took his lumps from Freezing Cold Takes when Tockey’s walk-off dinger catapulted Oklahoma into super regionals.

Nothing can bring Wade down when OU baseball is riding high. And naturally, he set everything to the side once the Sooners punched their ticket to the championship series.

“I told myself going into this, if we’re playing on the second weekend, I will be here,” Wade declares. “I don’t care about logistics, don’t care about anything else. OU baseball is just something that my family’s loved growing up. We’re the sickos that are watching midweek games in February, watching the New Mexico State game in Arlington with no center-field camera, listening to Toby [Rowland] when it’s not on TV.”

Wade’s a superstitious guy, as are most that have been steeped in baseball tradition. He’d been occupying the same seat in section 129 all weekend, but broke his pattern and walked up to meet me on the concourse during the third inning of Sunday’s game.

Up until that point, Xander Mercurius had recorded six strikeouts over his first two innings of work. As we’re standing and chatting, though, the true freshman starts to hit the North Carolina bats instead of missing them. A 2-0 lead becomes a 3-2 deficit for the Sooners within the span of mere minutes, and I can tell that Drew’s getting antsy.

Finally, with the bases loaded and Mercurius staring down disaster, I break off our conversation and encourage Drew to return to his post. He eagerly obliges. Right on cue, Mercurius promptly strikes out the next two hitters to quash the threat.

Imagine that.

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners starting pitcher Xander Mercurius (23) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

All the way on the opposite side of the stadium, up the third-base line amidst a sea of Tar Heel blue, is the man that Wade calls “the backbone of the program.” His name is Brandon Schultz, and he’s a Tulsa-area financial advisor by day. But when he’s off the clock, he’s the co-host of the Oklahoma Baseball Experience podcast, which is pretty inarguably the most popular audiovisual product focused on OU baseball.

Brandon played collegiately at a small school in Kansas. His brain’s still very much wired for baseball. Out of habit, he still shouts “get over!” in the direction of the Sooners’ pitcher whenever a grounder’s hit to the right side of the infield.

And as superstitious as Wade may be, Brandon is even more superstitious. He has a ticket, and he has a seat. But he isn’t sitting in that seat. He’s standing on the edge of the concourse.

That’s where he was standing on Saturday, when Deiten Lachance launched his first of two Game 1 homers. He hasn’t moved from that spot since.

He was here in 2022, when a raucous Ole Miss crowd dwarfed the Sooners’ contingent in the championship series. So this time around, he used his platform to encourage the OU faithful to converge upon Charles Schwab Field.

“We were extremely outnumbered [in 2022], even by Notre Dame, which was just kind of mind-blowing,” Brandon recalls. “So I felt like this year, it was time to show out. And I think it’s kind of a unique year with softball not making it as far as they usually do. There have been so many eyes on [this team] for so many weeks.”

Brandon wasn’t the only one who made such overtures to the fanbase at large. And to its credit, the fanbase at large responded. Oklahoma fans represented the strong majority in downtown Omaha on both Saturday and Sunday.

Brandon’s never been lucky enough to take batting practice with the team; that distinction is reserved exclusively for past OKC Influencer of the Year honorees. But his podcast is canon in the OU baseball space. It’s even known and appreciated by the head ball coach himself, who makes an annual appearance on the show.

“When we have Skip on at the beginning of every season, he’s, like, showing us his deer on the wall,” laughs Brandon. “We’re just two stupid fans; that’s all we are. We’re not media. Not anything special. We’re just two guys that always wanted to listen to something OU baseball [related] on the weekends before series. And he takes the time to come on the show. He stays late and talks to us. He’s just, like, the most genuine human being you’ll ever meet.”

A stone’s throw away, Jeff Tupper fills every inch of his seat in section 116. A former defensive lineman for Oklahoma’s 1985 national championship football team, Tupper’s now in his sixties. But age hasn’t yet compromised his stature. He is every inch of 6-foot-5 and still looks like he could get out of a three-point stance pretty smoothly. As Jeff greets me, his right hand completely engulfs mine. In his other hand, he’s holding a Michelob Ultra tall boy.

He’s lived in the Overland Park area of Kansas City ever since the conclusion of his professional football career, and he’s a Sooner through and through. He can offer well-informed insight and analysis of virtually every athletic program at Oklahoma, from football and baseball to golf and tennis. And he doesn’t merely watch Sooner sports. He shows up for Sooner sports. He’s been following his alma mater to Omaha for the College World Series since 1992.

Two weeks ago, Jeff had an appointment that he couldn’t reschedule. But at the time, the Sooners were blasting their way past Kansas in the super regional. So once his appointment ended, he hightailed it to Lawrence… to watch about five minutes of baseball.

“I get in my truck and I drive over — I know the game’s over,” he proclaims. “We were up 15-3 or whatever it was, but I wanted to get there because I wanted to see them celebrate. I didn’t need to go; I wanted to go. I wanted to see it. So I got there for the last three outs. That team, they’ve got something special. And I just wanted to be there.”

Jeff pauses to retire his Michelob Ultra, now empty, to the ground beneath his seat. A new and unopened can is sitting ready in his cupholder. It’s unclear whether this beer will be Jeff’s second, or whether there were earlier beers that preceded the can he’s just finished.

“Blue’s gone blind! Blue’s gone blind!” he suddenly shouts as he cracks open his next beer. This exclamation is directed at the home plate umpire, who’s just ruled — very questionably — that a pitch from Oklahoma reliever Jason Bodin was off the plate. This is one reason Jeff especially enjoys baseball. It’s understood amongst the patrons that there will be some verbal ribbing of both the opponents and the officials. But as he astutely notes, similar comments at a football game might incite a brawl in the stands.

To Jeff’s left is Sonny Brown, the MVP of the 1986 Orange Bowl. Those two and fellow ex-teammate Evan Gatewood often accompany each other to various OU sporting events. Jeff and Sonny have been in Omaha for over a week now, and they would have it no other way.

“The idea of not being here didn’t cross my mind,” Jeff proclaims between sips. “You just have to support OU sports — all of them. I would feel like I missed out if I wasn’t here to see it. I could watch it on TV; I get that. But to be present, to be in the stadium, to feel the atmosphere, there’s nothing that can replace that. And then the OU family, everybody here, Sooner Nation… to me, it’s where you belong.”

It’s a little bit easier to feel that way when you’ve been part of the OU family for nearly half a century, as Jeff has. But out in center field, just to the left of the batter’s eye, one freshly minted Sooner emanates that same sense of pride from the cheap seats.

“I’m gonna go streaking on the field if we win a natty,” Greydon Howell mischievously cracks.

He turns to his mother Jontaa and proactively clarifies that he’s joking. She wasn’t all that worried anyway; she raised a boy who follows the rules. He’s got a squeaky clean rap sheet, and he now has extra incentive to keep it clean. He’s set to join the Oklahoma football program next year as a wide receiver.

Howell and his family made the nine-hour drive from Broken Bow on Saturday morning to watch the championship series. He’s only been a Sooner for about three months; he committed to Oklahoma in early March. But he’s all-in with the flagship university of his home state. He doesn’t just engage with OU baseball for the university’s sake, either; it’s a bit more personal than that. Howell’s a superstar on the diamond who briefly considered pursuing two sports at the next level. In fact, Skip Johnson himself had begun recruiting Howell to Oklahoma at one point.

An outstanding all-around athlete who’s also a state champion sprinter and a prolific scorer on the basketball court, Howell plans to focus on football at OU. But given his history with Johnson and the baseball staff, he made it a priority to get to Omaha to watch them battle for the crown.

“I felt it was only right I watch this in person,” he opines. “I want to be at every OU championship in person from now on.”

Oklahoma hasn’t won a title in the Big Three of men’s sports — football, basketball and baseball — since Bob Stoops blazed a trail to the promised land in 2000. That was almost a decade before Howell was born. If the Sooners break that drought in Omaha, the young McCurtain County phenom wants to be able to say he was on hand for the celebration.

Directly behind home plate in section 113, celebrations of a different ilk are coinciding with the action on the diamond. It’s Father’s Day, and Cory White and his 77-year-old dad, Rod, are enjoying the holiday in extremely characteristic fashion.

“I’ve been to so many OU games over the years in pretty much every sport,” Cory earnestly explains. “And I’ve done it all with my dad.”

Cory and Rod woke up early on this Sunday morning to make the five-hour drive from Baxter Springs, Kansas. They’re season ticket holders in football, and have been traveling to attend Oklahoma sporting events together for decades. Cory has fond memories of the Sooners’ last CWS win in 1994; he swears Damon Minor hit the longest home run he’s ever seen.

Thirty-two years later, with the Sooners on the cusp of reaching the mountaintop once again, neither father nor son would miss it for the world.

“If we can make the trip, we’ll make the trip,” Cory vows. “We’ll be here to support the Sooners. I saw the last one in ’94, and I want to see the next one. The guys coming together the last three or four weeks when no one thought it was possible… it would be absolutely thrilling to see these guys win.”

Just a few rows in front of them, Jason Kelley and his daughter Gracie are partaking in a similarly shared tradition. They flew in from Dallas to see a College World Series game for the first time, but they’re no strangers to the ballpark experience.

A native of suburban OKC, Jason’s passion for baseball is rivaled only by his passion for OU. Gracie caught the baseball bug while watching the Sooners’ CWS run in 2022. Ever since, daddy and daughter have traveled the country to watch America’s favorite pastime.

“We actually started chasing all the MLB stadiums together after that as well,” says Jason. “24 stadiums down.”

Later this week, Jason and Gracie will be in Miami to visit their 25th major league stadium. The only ones left on their checklist are Atlanta, Tampa, Detroit and the two Chicago ballparks.

Just across the aisle, Rick Eisenberg is one of the most involved spectators in the entire venue. The din of the crowd is uniquely resonant from his vantage point underneath the lower deck’s concrete overhang. His three-year-old son sits in his lap, sometimes watching the action and sometimes enamored with a plastic monster truck that ballpark security thankfully didn’t nix. Nevertheless, Rick is dialed in on every pitch.

Today, he works as a pastor in Denver. But 16 years ago, he was an integral cog for Oklahoma’s 2010 College World Series squad as an outfielder. A juco transplant from Cypress College in California, he helped Sunny Golloway’s crew roll to Rosenblatt Stadium and give eventual champion South Carolina a run for its money in bracket play. One of the teams those Sooners bounced in regionals along the route? None other than these same North Carolina Tar Heels, against whom Eisenberg scored the eventual winning run in the tenth inning.

“Our whole mantra was 540,” Rick explains. “We’re 540 miles away from Omaha. This was the goal; this was the epicenter. This was all we cared about. When we got there, that was part of it, but the whole hope was to win it all. OU hadn’t won it since 1994. We failed, and 2022 got close, but they failed. I’m not part of the team, but I’m part of the history. To be there when a team in the lineage of OU can finally win it all… I just felt like, ‘Man, if I can make it out there, I gotta see this.’”

He gestures over to the opposite end of the section, where several other members of that 2010 team are seated, and continues.

“Me and a bunch of my teammates are old news, and yet we’re all here, because this is part of our story. To be here if and when that happened would be unreal. Winning championships is what you set out to do.”

Nobody in that crowd on Sunday saw Oklahoma hoist a championship trophy. After North Carolina’s 6-2 victory in Game 2, the Sooners’ long-awaited coronation is still contingent upon nine more innings of inspired baseball. But one thing is certain as Monday’s winner-take-all showdown looms: there will be heavy Oklahoma representation at Charles Schwab Field. In stark contrast to 2022, the Sooner faithful traveled in droves to Omaha. It will take a village in Game 3, and OU will have a village on hand.

Monday will represent an enduring memory for the thousands upon thousands that don their crimson and pay the admission fee for the Greatest Show on Dirt. For a fanbase that’s famished for a title in a major men’s sport, the line between absolute euphoria and jaded misery couldn’t be finer. Three hours in the waning Midwestern sun will either relegate Oklahoma to bridesmaid status for yet another season, or put an end to a title drought that’s patently uncommon for one of the nation’s finest athletic institutions.

And should the latter come to pass, every Sooner fan who made the pilgrimage to the 2026 College World Series will walk away with their own personal storybook complete. A championship is truly one of the few commodities that is all things to all people.

For Dan, it’s a full-circle triumph for a dear friend; for Drew, it’s the dividend of those cold February nights at Kimrey. For Brandon, it’s validation of time-honored superstitious ritual; for Jeff, it’s another round of additions to the brotherhood of champions. It’s gratification for Greydon and redemption for Rick. It’s the gilding of the tie that binds for Cory and Rod, the forging of new family lore for Jason and Gracie.

What is it to you?

For more exclusive content, intel and access to the largest Oklahoma community on the Internet, subscribe to SoonerScoop today! Join thousands of Sooner fans on the Crimson Corner message board and get the market’s most trusted information straight from the SoonerScoop staff. Try it out today and get your first 5 days for just $1!