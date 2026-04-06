Time for OU head coach Porter Moser to become Portal Moser (again)

We’re about to answer some questions with OU basketball in the next 2-3 weeks. It’s time for the transfer portal window to open, and the Sooners need some help.

First-year athletic director Roger Denny was emphatic in saying head coach Porter Moser is going to be brought back for a sixth season.

In that social media post, Denny said flat-out the administration needs to give the program more resources. A cool thing to say, sure, but what does that mean? What does more resources, at this particular moment, look like?

And then OU, strangely enough, was one of the last teams in college basketball still playing. The Sooners were in action in The Crown in Las Vegas, which might make the portal a little more interesting. Ultimately, losing in overtime to West Virginia in the championship.

Or, hopefully, retention a little more of a possibility. The hope has to be that because OU was together as a team way longer than most teams, will that lead to certain guys (looking at you Kuol Atak, Kai Rogers) coming back? When, perhaps, they wouldn’t have before?

Reports came out Saturday of OU getting a general manager in former Clemson general manager Lucas McKay.

More resources? More resources.

Either way, basketball coaches wanted that shorter portal window. It’s here. They got it. Time to buckle up.

“It’s our new normal. It’s our new normal, trying to juggle retention, trying to juggle the portal,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “You know, the NCAA, I thought they did a good job moving that portal date to where it was past when teams were playing in the Final Four. But make no mistake, you’re seeing it every day, people are going into the portal.

“So those are a lot of discussions with agents and everything, doing your homework, doing roster building. But it’s the new normal, and I’m trying to balance that, but it’s like nothing else these last couple years, this time of year, because it is fast and furious all day long.”

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

Can return

*Xzayvier Brown

*Derrion Reid

*Dayton Forsythe

*Kai Rogers

*Kuol Atak

*Andreas Holst

*Jeff Nwankwo

Incoming

*Gage Mayfield

Let the chaos begin.