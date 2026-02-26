Time for OU softball to empty the suitcase, time for Love's Field

Three weekends, very long weekends for the OU softball team. You’ll take a 13-2 record and a No. 7 national ranking.

You’re still learning quite a bit about yourself through this process. After three weekends on the road, it is time to put the suitcase away.

OU plays 14 of its next 15 games at Love’s Field, beginning 6 p.m. Thursday against Alabama State. Welcome back to Love’s Field.

When Love’s Field opened for the 2024 season, there was a natural assumption that teams would gravitate toward the new fortress in Norman.

Well, that’s at least what head coach Patty Gasso thought. Instead, as tough as a time as Gasso had in scheduling quality games at Marita Hynes, getting elite clubs to Love’s has been just as tough so far.

“It should be easier,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “We all are thinking it should be easier, because if I’m speaking for myself, if I saw that stadium, I’d say, ‘I’ve got to get in there. I’ve got to get my camera. I got to see what’s going on.

“I’ve got to take this back to our people and say, hey, they have this and get information and pick the coaches brains.’ That’s my mentality, but apparently, it’s not many others, so that’s OK. We’re working on it.”

There is still a mystique factor with Love’s Field. There is also that fact you have to learn how to play in in. The noise, the wind, the field dimensions.

The 2024 team was loaded with some all-time greats and took some time to adjust. Last season was a bunch of newcomers that had to figure it out.

This time around you have a good mix of returners and freshmen/transfers. These next two weekends will be crucial to get an understanding before Auburn comes to town to begin SEC play in a couple of weeks.

“It’s going to help a lot,” Gasso said. “When you play at home, and we learned this, for the first five weeks, I had one of the best teams that ever played at OU, that could not get situated here, because of the noise, and it’s so loud. That’s something we’re going to find out. For the young ones that don’t know about it, they’ve never heard anything like that. They will never hear anything like it, until they get to the College World Series. We could have some adjustments going on, but we’ve got to get used to it and get used to it now.”

If figuring out how to play on it is the worst thing, consider that the ultimate first-world problem.

OU is more than happy to be dealing with that and knowing it will be chilling at Love’s Field for the next three weekends.

No travel grind, no hotels, no delays. Your home once again.

“We cannot wait,” Gasso said. “We’re exhausted, to be honest. Played a lot of games on the road, and to be home, I told them today put your suitcases away. I think they slowly pulled things out of their suitcase. I’m like, get it emptied. Get your suitcase out of your sight and let’s know that we’re home for three weekends. So we’re really looking forward to not just these next two, but opening up with Auburn at home is gonna really be the start of the big grind.”

Upcoming Weekend Schedule | All Games at Love’s Field

6 p.m. Thursday vs. Alabama State

2:30 Friday vs. Sam Houston

5 p.m. Friday vs. Alabama State

2:30 Saturday vs. Sam Houston

5 p.m. Saturday vs. Alabama State

12:30 Sunday vs. Southeastern Louisiana