Time for 'the response,' says OU head coach Patty Gasso

OKLAHOMA CITY – OU softball head coach Patty Gasso was trying to find the words. Maybe guessing a bit, trying to figure out what just went wrong.

For the second straight game, in a battle, but coming up on the wrong side of it. This time a 6-4 setback to Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Devon Park.

Not the end of the world, still the No. 1 team in the country. But Gasso knows something has to change. What just occurred? Simply not acceptable.

“From our side? It was um… I feel we came in a little bit lethargic, a little bit like ‘we got this’ maybe. I don’t know,” Gasso said. “It’s just unacceptable for the Sooners. Not taking anything away, OSU absolutely won that game and beat us. We have to learn.

“We just became the No. 1 team in the country. I know they know. We don’t talk about it. but the history of this program is to bow up. We got bowed up, and that’s OK. Had to see what it looked like and learn how to punch back a little bit better. If it helps us this weekend against Arkansas, against Georgia, against Texas A&M, then we’ll take this. We have to get this message through.

“Two losses in a row is not common for us. It’s very uncomfortable, to be honest. The messaging came through and the response is what we expect.”

Just some uncharacteristic mistakes from OU, especially offensively. A little bit of a boom or bust way of doing things the last four games.

There was the good, like freshman Kendall Wells hitting her nation-leading 32nd home run of the season. A two-run laser shot in the third to make it 2-1 for OU.

And then someone like Abby Dayton, who has that ability to come up big in the clutch. She did again with a two-run double in the sixth inning to cut the OSU margin from 5-2 to 5-4.

However, nobody on OU had multiple hits. And OSU pitcher Ruby Meylan was fantastic, in throwing all seven innings and striking out nine. In the pressure-filled moment, Meylan retired OU 1-2-3 (Parker, Wells, Garcia) to end the game in the seventh.

Gasso wanted her team to feel. To feel these moments, the pressure, the adversity. And then you have to punch back.

Miali Guachino threw 3.2 innings, allowing four runs and suffering her first loss of the season. Gasso continued to give freshman Allyssa Parker some time. Parker went 2.1 innings, allowing the two runs.

Gasso had no issues at all giving credit to OSU, and the Cowgirls’ celebration at the end let you know what that game meant to them.

Now? With Arkansas coming to town at Love’s for a three-game set this weekend, OU, after all, has to bring it.

“We talked in the locker room — it’s important to feel things,” Gasso said. “I don’t know the generation kind of seems like they don’t like to feel pain or frustration and we need to feel. We need to feel that this hurts, and it should hurt and if it hurts then you are more likely to respond to that hurt and make a wrong a right.

“Again, listen, Oklahoma State beat us. We know that. I’m talking more about what we need to do going forward and that is respond to this game, respond to what just happened in the locker room, have some of our elders step up and hold some of our players accountable.”

The Sooners are 40-5 overall and 13-2 in the SEC. Still No. 1 in the country, still No. 1 in the SEC, but time to bow up.