Time to find out just a bit about this OU softball pitching staff

This might be the last time to really say this for OU softball before SEC play begins, but let’s learn something about this club this weekend.

Mary Nutter Classic, a couple of ranked opponents (Duke, Washington), let’s see what the Sooners have. Maybe not necessarily the offense because you have every right to feel confident in what anybody brings to the table there.

Pitching, though? OK, it’s time. That’s not intended to be a knock on interim pitching coach Karlie Keeney. It’s just reality.

Audrey Lowry has been lights out for two weekends. OU head coach Patty Gasso firmly believes the staff could turn the corner on a weekend like this.

“I think they’re starting to turn a corner and I think you’ll see some things from Miali,” Gasso said. “Audrey looks great. Berzon finished strong up at UTEP. Allyssa Parker is just a hard-throwing, grinding, like just a really great athlete. KD is going to get it going.

“But I do think we’re turning a confidence corner. It’s not stuff, it’s confidence. Again, just continue to minimize walks and keep the ball in the park. And even if it goes out, we’re going to match it. We always do. I think that’s the most important thing for me to see how this bullpen will answer the call.”

An interesting piece to this puzzle is senior Kierston Deal. It’s one thing to perhaps be the voice in the locker room. However, it won’t be a voice that resonates if she can’t begin to figure things out.

And who might help here? Jen Rocha. Though she’s at home, recovering, the different perspective might just be what OU and what Deal needs.

“The one thing that is — if there’s anything good about what’s going on with coach Rocha is she can watch us from the comfort of her lounge chair and be able to see what’s going on,” Gasso said. “Sounds like there’s a mechanical glitch that we need to work on that we did today. She is a competitor. She’s gonna keep competing. It doesn’t maybe look effective, but I know KD. I know she’s going to get there. Know she’s that good of a pitcher. I know she knows how to compete. So it’s just trying to fix in the bullpen a fundamental issue.”

Another weekend to see the continued development of sophomore Miali Guachino. This might be where it’s most interesting. Because where before you could see Rocha calming Guachino down or tapping into her potential. It might take more time here.

But Gasso believes it’s coming.

“She’s got the stuff,” Gasso said. “She just has to keep her feet on the ground. I think sometimes she lets moments get too big or get a little distracted. We really want these guys to find, kinda like these blinders on and really just focus with their catcher. Just hammer the zone, stay ahead and all that. We just had pitchers throwing live here, and they did a really good job. I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Week 2 with Keeney

It’s not a question you want to ask every week. But it’s a question that will be asked for at least a few more weeks.

Every week there is going to be some sort of new dynamic for Keeney and OU. But week 2? That’s about as stress-free as it’s going to get.

“I think it went better,” Gasso said. “I trust her, believe in her. She is working with Coach Rocha from afar and really gathering information as to how to pitch call and so forth. Karlie is a really smart pitching coach. She knows how to set up hitters.”

The goal? For Keeney to trust herself. Trust your instinct and make the moves. You cannot be hesitant in that position.

“It’s that quick,” Gasso said. “Make the call, trust it, set it up, you know how, believe in what you’re doing. I thought it was much easier, much smoother this weekend.”

Sizing up Mary Nutter

“Well, we’ve gone to the Mary Nutter ever since I have been here, and it’s even established itself in Palm Springs. So we go for the weather, we go for the competition. Last year, we did a little run through Southern Cal playing mid-majors. This is now Duke, Washington, Long Beach State is a good team. San Diego State is a very good team, they are a postseason team. So I’m most excited about our pitching staff.” – Gasso