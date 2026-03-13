Time to turn the page to next chapter of OU softball season

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso likes to break down the season into three tiers. You have the non-conference portion. Then the conference season. And then championship season, beginning with the conference tournament and postseason.

That first part, if you can believe it, is done. OU closes at 25-2, and the offense has been putting up astronomical numbers.

Numbers that, unless you’re actually watching, you would never believe are actually real. But they are.

Now here comes SEC play. A lot of schools got their feet wet with conference action last weekend, and now it’s time for OU.

It begins with Auburn coming to Love’s Field for a three-game set this weekend. A quick guide of what to watch.

Pitching rotation

Have to start there. We’re not asking questions about Karlie Keeney being the interim pitching coach anymore. Now it’s about how the staff is developing and improving under Keeney.

With that in mind, feels like Audrey Lowry is the ace. From there, Miali Guachino has been the most consistent.

Then you’ve seen Gasso absolutely attempt to get some positive innings from Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal during the last two outings.

Cannot have those seniors questioning whether or not they can deliver on the big stage. They can, just have to trust it. Gasso does.

Power barrage

There is no way this continues, right? Getting 100 home runs in 25 games. The gaudy numbers from freshman Kendall Wells (19 home runs). This cannot be a 60-game thing, right?

We’ll all find out together. This offense is in such a groove. Truth of the matter is that even if the power barrage doesn’t come, OU can win a lot of other ways.

The Sooners have the speed, have the intelligence to get runs across without the long ball. But, yea, the long ball has certainly made things a lot easier.

Fixed lineup?

This is probably going to be a no for the whole season, but we’ll get an idea, perhaps, of who Gasso is trusting more than anybody else.

Third base will continue to be one to watch, following the season-ending injury to Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. Beyond that, though, a lot of viable candidates for not a lot of positions.

Will Gasso continue to look for matchups? Or will certain players rise above the rest and give Gasso no choice about what the lineup looks like?

Either way, it’s a great problem to have. The Sooners depth should keep them in the hunt for the SEC and, eventually, the national championship.

Let the second part of the season officially begin.