Top five Buddy Hield moments at OU: All-time classic at KU the easy No. 1

It is going to be a celebration this weekend at OU. Time to revisit one memorable basketball season in Norman with the 2015-16 Final Four team.

Leading the charge, of course, was No. 24 Buddy Hield. That No. 24 jersey is going to be retired as OU takes on Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

So many Buddy memories, hard to choose. But let’s do so. The five best moments from Hield during his senior season.

No. 1: Kansas 109, OU 106 3OT

46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, 54 minutes, 13-23 FGs, 8-15 3-pt

The night Hield became a national name. Still one of the greatest performances in a loss you’ll ever find. Even the KU faithful could do nothing but applaud what Hield did on that evening.

No. 2: OU 80, Oregon 68 (Elite Eight)

37 points, four rebounds, 13-20 FGs, 8-13 3-pt

Just locked in. Honestly, no other way to say it. Hield was so good early in this game that he eliminated all drama. No tight moments going to the Final Four, just enjoying the ride of taking down the No. 1 seed.

No. 3: OU 85, VCU 81 (Round of 32)

36 points, seven rebounds, 11-20 FGs, 6-14 3-pt

This is a sneaky one. If you weren’t at Chesapeake Arena that Sunday afternoon, you might not remember it. But the Rams were good. And without Buddy, this run ends early. But Hield was magnificent in the second half.

No. 4: OU 63, Texas 60

27 points, five rebounds, 7-18 FGs, 3-10 3-pt

The knack for the big play, the moment. One of the bigger ones was the 3-pointer Hield drilled to send the Longhorns packing. The pure confidence he had in taking the big shot, the same OU fans had knowing Hield wanted the big shot.

No. 5: OU 77, LSU 75

32 points, seven rebounds, 11-22 FGs, 8-15 3-pt

The showdown vs. Ben Simmons. And Hield showed he has that dawg in him. One 3-pointer after another. S/O Isaiah Cousins for hitting the game-winner, but it was Hield who put OU in that position.

Hield was the 2016 consensus national player of the year. Hield led the Sooners to one of their best seasons in school history in 2015-16, as they finished 29-8 and earned a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed.

OU took down Cal State-Bakersfield, VCU, Texas A&M and upset No. 1 seed Oregon in the Elite Eight to advance to the program’s fifth Final Four.

One of the greatest Sooners of all-time, Hield turned in a senior season for the ages. He was the only player in NCAA Division I in 2015-16 to average at least 25.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In his 37 contests, he led the country with 12 performances of 30-plus points and 19 outings of at least 25 points, shooting 50.1% from the field, a Big 12-leading 45.7% from 3-point range and 88.0% from the free throw line to become just the second two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

Hield was the winner of the 2016 Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and Oscar Robertson Trophy, scored 37 points in the OU victory against the Ducks, cementing himself as the NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player.