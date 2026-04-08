Trent Wilson aiming for big role on OU football's defensive line in 2026

Trent Wilson arrived at OU last year knowing he likely wouldn't play much for the Sooners as a freshman. Adn Wilson didn't, redshirting and totaling only 29 snaps in three games. But now, a year later, Wilson is expected to be a key contributor along the OU defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle will likely be in the 4-5-man rotation on the interior after the departures of seniors Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams. And with David Stone and Jayden Jackson -- Oklahoma's expected starters at defensive tackle -- missing all of spring with injuries, Wilson is getting a lot of first-team reps.