Unafraid of the moment, Xander Mercurius delivers in Omaha with his mom in the stands

OMAHA, Neb. — Christina Mercurius was sitting in section 117, row 33, seat 15 when her 18-year-old son, Xander Mercurius, took the mound at Charles Schwab Field.

Christina was supposed to be back in Las Vegas working as a TSA manager. But on Monday morning, Mercurius called her and begged her to stay as he made his College World Series debut against No. 3 seed Georgia.

“I had tears in my eyes,” an emotional Christina said when asked about her son’s performance. “I’m very grateful for both my kids.”

Christina witnessed an all-time performance from Xander, who pitched seven and a third innings in OU’s 4-3 win over Georgia. Mercurius was spectacular for the Sooners, totaling a career-high nine strikeouts and holding one of the best lineups in the country to just three runs, all solo home runs — Georgia has hit a country-leading 179 home runs.

That made it a stunning performance, coming from a true freshman who made just his fourth start of his career on Monday. Mercurius never let the moment get too big. He even convinced OU coach Skip Johnson to let him pitch the beginning of the eighth, despite already surpassing 100 pitches.

But for those who know him best, they’ve seen that kind of determination all his life.

“He’s very patient when he makes pitches. He keeps his composure, and he just goes out there and does what he loves. He’s been doing it since he could pick up a ball,” Christina said. “Now to be a freshman in the College World Series and pitch — what, nine strikeouts, like it’s just — I’m very humbled… We had a conversation when he was four years old, and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna play in MLB,’ and I’m like, ‘Son, do you know what the statistics are? It’s one in a million.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t care, I’m going to be MLB.'”

Mercurius might be that one in a million. For now, he appears destined for the big leagues.

He has quickly become a pivotal piece of this OU baseball team. He wasn’t a part of the starting rotation until the end of the regular season, making his first career start against Tennessee in the final series of the regular season.

Since replacing his older brother LJ in the starting rotation, he and the Sooners have been rolling. Without him, along with fellow freshman pitcher Cord Rager, OU likely isn’t in the College World Series.

“I thought he stayed in the process, one pitch at a time. I mean, he executed pitches when he had to execute pitches,” Johnson said of Mercurius’ performance on Monday. “The thing with me and Xander is he’s just a tough kid. And to play in these things right here, you’ve got to be tough kids…

“I’m really proud of him. His fastball command has been there for a while. And our strength coach and our trainer helped him get better and better in our development program to tick his velocity up. He’s been up to 99 miles an hour this year.”

After the game, Mercurius gave much of the credit to Johnson.

“The guy sitting right next to me, Skip Johnson, he’s been great,” Mercurius said. “He’s been helping me every single day just becoming better. And that’s all I can do. That’s all I can hope or ask for.”

If OU makes the champ series — it’s just one win away — both Mercurius brothers will play important roles. LJ has been sensational out of the bullpen since his little brother replaced him as a starter.

Some older brothers might not take that well. But not LJ — he’s his brother’s biggest fan.

“Being here with him in Oklahoma, they’ve gotten so close,” Christina said, “and I’m just so grateful for that, to be able to make sure that your brother’s taken care of, and him being a good mentor to look up to.”

For Christina, watching her two sons play on the biggest stage in college baseball is special. She’s already trying to figure out how to take off more work; LJ will likely pitch at some point on Wednesday. If OU makes the champ series, Xander will likely start Game 2.

Christina will find a way. She’s not missing these moments with her boys.

“I don’t have the words,” she said when asked how proud she is of her sons. “Beyond.”