Under the radar Sooners: 10 returners primed for bigger roles in 2026 for OU football

Every fall camp produces breakout names. And OU is hoping a handful of its homegrown players will prove they're ready to contribute this season. These 10 Sooners each played fewer than 150 snaps in 2025, yet each has a real path to more playing time this season. No true freshmen or transfers are included on the list below, as it focuses only on returning players. Here's who's worth watching once camp opens on Aug. 5.