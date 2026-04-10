Washington State transfer receiver Mackenzie Alleyne looking to prove himself at OU

Mackenzie Alleyne was not supposed to be the breakout star of OU spring practice. But with only a week left of practice, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound transfer wide receiver from Washington State is exactly that. It's been his name -- not Virginia transfer Trell Harris or Texas transfer Parker Livingstone -- that has emerged as a top playmaker in Oklahoma's offense. Some of that is because guys like Harris, Livingstone and others have not been fully healthy this spring. Regardless, Alleyne has impressed the coaching staff.