Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

Washington State transfer receiver Mackenzie Alleyne looking to prove himself at OU

headshotby: George Stoia1 hour agoGeorgeStoia
Mackenzie Alleyne
Washington State WR transfer Mackenzie Alleyne speaks to the media during OU football's spring media day. Photo by Carey Murdock/SoonerScoop

Mackenzie Alleyne was not supposed to be the breakout star of OU spring practice. But with only a week left of practice, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound transfer wide receiver from Washington State is exactly that. It's been his name -- not Virginia transfer Trell Harris or Texas transfer Parker Livingstone -- that has emerged as a top playmaker in Oklahoma's offense. Some of that is because guys like Harris, Livingstone and others have not been fully healthy this spring. Regardless, Alleyne has impressed the coaching staff.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.