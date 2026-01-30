What will OU football assistants make in 2026? Board of Regents approve new contracts

The OU Board of Regents approved several new contracts for football staff members on Friday, including new tight ends coach Jason Witten.

Witten is set to make $675,000 in his first year in Norman. His deal is a two-year contract. Meanwhile, defensive line coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis received big raises. Bates received a $200,000 raise and will now make $1.15 million. Chavis received the largest raise at $260,000 and will now be paid $1 million.

Assistant coaches who did not receive new extensions or raises included offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and running backs coach DeMarco Murray. Arbuckle is making $1.5 million over three years. Murray is making $850,000 and was given a raise last year, with his contract extended through 2027.

Below are the new contracts that were approved on Friday. It also includes new OU athletics director Roger Denny, who is set to make $1.25 million.

Assistant coaches

Jason Witten, tight ends: $675k (two-year deal to 2028)

Todd Bates, defensive line: $1.15M (two-year extension to 2028)

Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive line: $1.2M (two-year extension to 2028)

Miguel Chavis, defensive ends: $1M (two-year extension to 2028)

Nate Dreiling, inside linebackers: $635k (two-year extension to 2028)

Brandon Hall, safeties: $785k (two-year extension to 2028)

Emmett Jones, wide receivers: $675k (two-year extension to 2028)

Jay Valai, cornerbacks: $785k (one-year extension to 2027)

Football analysts

Kevin Wilson, senior offensive analyst: $500k (two-year extension to 2028)

Doug Deakin, special teams: $500k (two-year extension to 2028)

John Kuceyeski, quarterbacks: $250k (two-year extension to 2028)

Front office

Lake Dawson, senior assistant GM: $330k (two-year extension to 2028)

Taylor Redd, assistant GM: $245K (increases to $260k in 2027, extended to 2028)

Stacey Ford, director of scouting: $190k (no extension listed)

Strength and conditioning

James Dobson, director of sports performance: $700k (two-year deal to 2028)

OU athletics director