Where OU stands for SEC seeding heading into final weekend

Not sure many OU basketball fans thought they would even care about the SEC Tournament coming up in Nashville next week.

But another late run by a Porter Moser-coached team, and here we are. From 1-9 in conference to 6-11 and scratching and fighting and clawing.

OU has won three straight games and five of its last seven. The Sooners’ last four wins have all been by double-digits. It’s, on one hand, impressive. On another, completely frustrating to know this team went on a nine-game losing streak.

“I just think it shows improvement,” guard Nijel Pack said. “January was a rough month for us, but we did a lot of learning. We learned together. We went through rough times together. Sat in the film room and watched our mistakes, and we really improved on that.

“We were intentional about what we needed to get better at, and now I see us playing our best basketball, and we’re not making the same mistakes we were making in January. That’s why we were losing games, and now we’re correcting those things and exceeding things we were supposed to be doing and our goals, and that’s kind of why the outcomes of the games have been like that.”

In a word, intentionality.

“I think we’ve just been really intentional about every possession, making sure we’re focused on our details and our p’s and q’s, and we’re not letting our offense dictate our defense as much,” senior Jadon Jones told SoonerScoop. “I think we’re so locked in on our defense, and our chemistry and our communication is just taking another step.”

Figuring out OU’s seed for Nashville is pretty easy. OU will either be the No. 11 seed in the 11 vs. 14 game. Or it will be No. 12 or No. 13 in the 12 vs. 13 contest.

Path to No. 11

Pretty simple. If OU wins at Texas on Saturday and Auburn loses at Alabama, then the Sooners will be the No. 11 seed. Auburn is 7-10 in league play. So any sort of combination of an Auburn win or OU loss will send the Sooners to the No. 12/13 game.

OU could technically end up the No. 13 seed if the Sooners lose at Texas and Mississippi State wins vs. Georgia because both would be 6-12. And, of course, the Bulldogs would have the tiebreaker over OU with the head-to-head victory.

Now OU could play a number of teams, ranging from MSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and LSU. The Sooners will begin, no matter what, Wednesday in Nashville. That’s when the path will either be closed completely or open up even more.