Why chemistry is so important with OU softball

You watch the OU softball infield play defense, and you have to believe they just look like they’re having fun.

Not wrong. There is a reason for that. That type of chemistry cannot be manufactured. It has to be organic, built at its own pace.

But it’s there. Just watch shortstop Gabbie Garcia and second baseman Ailana Agbayani. No words are even needed between the two to get the job done. They know, and they do it just about every single time.

“It’s important that it’s not just on the field, but it’s off the field as well, whether it’s just taking extra reps after practice, whether it’s going to dinner, really getting to know each other and enjoy each other’s presence,” Garcia said. “It’s important just to value each other and also understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and then going onto the field, taking that and really applying it right.

“And communication is really important, really not holding back and being able to be honest with each other and being able to also take the constructive criticism, as well.”

That chemistry is expanded upon with the pitching staff and third baseman Sydney Barker. It has not always been incredibly smooth for OU in that department with the pitchers learning to believe it’ll be OK.

But as the Sooners get ready for the Norman Super Regional against Mississippi State this weekend, everybody appears to have found their rhythm.

The infield has been as solid as it gets. The pitchers have learned, hey, they do not have to be perfect. Perfect pitches do not have to be thrown. Throw a strike, keep it on the ground and let your defense go to work.

It might have been a tough adjustment, at least initially, but everybody is on the same page now.

Trust. Chemistry. It’s all there with OU.

“We work on it a lot,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “We involve our pitchers on defense quite a bit because they are really, really important to that. But you’ve got a good connection with Gabbie and Ailana. If you’re watching, you can read that chemistry. They really, really enjoy working together and I think Gabbie is really connected and trusts Sydney Barker in that 5-6 hole. Those two work together well.

“First base is still just whoever’s swinging and just continuing to teach them how to play the position because it’s kind of new to a few of them. But I think the defense with the pitchers and Kendall Wells behind the plate is one of the best in the country.”

Game 1 between the Sooners and Bulldogs is set for noon on Friday on ESPN2. Game 2 is at noon on Saturday on ESPN. If there is a Game 3, it will be Sunday at a time to be determined.

The Ricketts connection

Could OU, Gasso have gotten Keilani Ricketts if the Sooners didn’t land Sam, first? Gasso told the story.

“I needed Sam to get Keilani,” Gasso said. “Didn’t know it then, because I didn’t know Keilani. I knew Sam. Sam had committed to, I think it was Santa Clara. She’s a lefty catcher and I really needed a catcher and her coach approached me and said, ‘She would listen to you.’ I’ll tell the story. She’s going to get mad at me. I don’t care. When I brought Sam Ricketts here, I think she said maybe three words. She came by herself and just did not have a lot of say at all.

“She became our captain through the years, brought Keilani here. Was a GA when Keilani was a freshman and Keilani was the same way as Sam, would say nothing. But Sam would take care of Keilani, because Keilani needed taking care of. So it worked very, very well. I really appreciate Sam’s leadership and to see her — she was very, still with leadership kind of quiet — but she’s not anymore. She’s a great leader and a great coach so it’s been a full circle.”