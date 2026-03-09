Skip to main content
Why coaching at OU alongside Brent Venables was the right move for Jason Witten

by: George Stoia
Jason Witten
New Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten meets with the media for the first time before spring practices begin. Photo by - Carey Murdock/SoonerScoop

Jason Witten had a lot of opportunities to coach football at the next level.  The long-time Dallas Cowboy and future Hall of Famer had been the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle for five years before deciding to take the next step in his coaching career. And he could have gone anywhere. Several college programs, as well as NFL teams, called Witten. One NFL team even offered Witten their tight ends job.  But Witten chose Oklahoma as his new home.

