Why Dayton Forsythe could be the catalyst for an OU late-season run

That seems sort of crazy to say that one bench player could be the key to unlocking a potential late run for OU basketball. But if you’ve watched the last three games, then you know the team does look a little bit different.

There were times in December and January when you wondered whether Dayton Forsythe should even be on the court.

Dealing with injuries to both ankles, it was hard to watch someone who looked so competent as a freshman sort of flounder around as a sophomore.

All it was going to take was time. Now time is not what OU had on its side during its recent nine-game losing streak. However, rushing Forsythe back would have been even worse.

It’s not a huge number, Forsythe is averaging 8.0 points per game off the bench in the last three contests. A lot better, though, than the 1.3 he averaged over his previous 10 games. And his 12-point outing at Vanderbilt last Saturday was key in OU snapping that skid.

“It felt really good,” Forsythe said. “I’ve just been trying to work my way back from rolling both my ankles a couple times. It’s been a long two months but I’m finally feeling a lot better. Just getting to play out there with my guys and compete. It’s what I love to do, just excited to be back out there.”

Georgia at OU (12-12, 2-9)

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

It’s not just Forsythe coming back with what he brings to the table. What that does is, finally, allow some time to breathe for Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack.

Even two or three minutes less per game is going to mean something over the long haul. Add in the week off for the Sooners and this should be about as fresh of a team as you can have in mid-February.

“Analytically, X has had, back-to-back, the two best offensive and defensive efficient games,” head coach Porter Moser told SoonerScoop. “His last two, we’ve intentionally limited him three minutes a game less. So, he’s been fresher given Dayton, and literally, analytically, we met with people today. He’s had the best, efficient offense. X, it’s made a difference with him playing a little less. It gives us so much flexibility to have him playing like he can play between him and Jadon, they scored 20 points off the bench. We’ve been averaging about 12 off the bench. We’ve been 16th, 15th in the SEC in bench scoring. Man, it gave us a great bump.

“And then it gives a chance for X and Nigel not to play 36 minutes. And in this league, it’s so overwhelming every three days, the competition, there’s no time off. So to be able to have a little less minutes and a little freedom to know that the second shift’s coming in man, and Dayton’s playing like Dayton, that really gives us a big boost.”

OU is going to need to continue to have those productive minutes from Forsythe if there is any chance for a late-season push.

They’re up against it, beginning against the Bulldogs on Saturday. No more mulligans, but you have to take it one game at a time.

And it’s a little easier for Brown to do that, knowing Forsythe is back in action.

“It means a lot. His energy is something we always need,” Brown told SoonerScoop. “Honestly, he was bringing energy when he wasn’t playing or wasn’t all the way healthy. But he’s finally bringing the energy on the court, now that he’s feeling better.

“It not only makes my job easier, but I hope to make his job easier, too. I think it’s been fun just playing and having him back out there.”

Scouting Georgia

“Transition, athletic ability, how they strike pace of play and rebounding. We have to be better, especially late against transition D. You can just go right down the list. We had played unbelievable D for a long period of time, and then the transition d at the end of games, contesting and rebounding.

“Georgia is an elite team. You have to take care of the ball, because they’re going to press you after makes the entire game. They’re going to press you, and then they’re going to play at a frenetic pace. They’re really athletic, and they space you, and they go downhill. They have a number of guys who can go score. But I’ve really been impressed with just how hard a pace they’re playing offensively.

“And then they’re really, with Santos at the big, plugging it up the way they do with their ball screen defense, and they protect that rim. He’s the No. 1 shot blocker, and that backup is No. 3. So both sides, there’s a reason why for most of the year, they’ve been in the top 25. But, transition D and rebounding are just absolutely paramount.”