Why former coaches, teammates, players believe Jason Witten will succeed at OU

When Jason Witten accepted the tight ends coaching job at OU, one of the first people he called was his old coach, Phillip Fulmer. Fulmer has been a tremendous mentor in Witten’s life, serving as his head coach at Tennessee from 2000-2002. A college football hall of famer and national champion head coach, Fulmer knows what success looks like as a coach. And he has no doubt his former tight end will succeed at OU and beyond. “He’ll be a great coach,” Fulmer said. “He’s a guy who’ll work his players really hard, and he’ll work hard to prepare them. He’s detail‑oriented and very bright. He’s one of those guys who can put his arm around a player, hug him, and keep him going at the same time. Oklahoma did really, really well by bringing him onto the staff.”