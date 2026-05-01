Why I’m staying with On3 and joining SoonerScoop

This feels a little bit like a fever dream; I won’t lie to you. I’m jumping on board with the crew at SoonerScoop, and I can’t wait to get started.

I have spent the better part of a decade at OUInsider as one of SoonerScoop’s direct competitors. I’ve gone toe-to-toe with the Scoop team for years, making every effort to outpace them with quality and quantity of stories and sourced information. I’ve traded barbs with these guys, sometimes publicly. We’ve operated at opposite ends of a very tribalistic audience spectrum, each trying to pull subscribers in our respective directions.

That changes today, though — we’re all on the same side now.

And obviously, I know that I’ll face plenty of questions as to why I made this decision. So I’ll do everything I can to answer the big ones preemptively, and then I’ll head over to the Crimson Corner to address any more specific inquiries via an inaugural conversation with the Scoopers.

1. Why now?

Quite simply, it makes sense. On3’s acquisition of Rivals last year fundamentally altered the landscape of our industry. There had previously been three major college sports networks; suddenly, there were two. That consolidation, and everything that came with it, threw the whole industry into a different orbit with regard to site staffing and personnel.

Over the past year, I fielded calls and offers from several different media entities, all of whom were interested in hiring me away. But in my eyes, nothing held as much appeal as staying under the On3 umbrella. Shannon Terry and the On3 team have built a formidable behemoth in the college sports media space, and they share my aggressive and ambitious nature. The same is certainly true of Carey and the SoonerScoop team, who possess the most recognizable brand in this market.

We have outstanding support from a litany of national reporters in the On3 offices. The community on the Crimson Corner message board is unrivaled in its spirit and livelihood. The infrastructure that exists at Scoop, as well as the staff’s collective reputation and devotion to authenticity, has me fired up to join the fold. It’s the right time to be a Scooper.

2) Why Scoop?

Here’s the more specific question I will probably face: Haven’t you and Carey feuded in the past? And yes, we obviously have. In fact, Carey is the guy with whom I’ve most conspicuously butted heads, at least in a professional capacity.

But here’s the thing, folks: we’re adults. We possess the ability to hash out our differences over a foundation of human decency and mutual respect. And we’ve done that. In the modern day, I think it’s all too easy to form an opinion of someone based solely off of online interactions. I’ll freely admit that Carey and I probably both allowed this to happen with each other. But when he and I began conversing regularly — in a face-to-face setting, mind you — about the possibility of joining forces, I soon realized that we had plenty of common ground.

After meetings with Shannon, Carey and Will Crall, I was pretty quickly sold on the idea of helping expand the empire at Scoop. I truly do love the direction in which the company is headed. I’ve primarily worked for the last six years as a writer, but I was trained in the broadcast discipline. Carey has put a great deal of labor and effort into building an incredible studio space, and it’s going to drastically increase our ability to bring high-quality audiovisual content to Oklahoma fans. That, combined with the prospect of playing on the same team as some of the finest and most trusted reporters in the market, got me on board with the vision from the get-go.

The bulk of our work will always consist of exclusive stories, reports and intel for our subscribers on the Crimson Corner. But we’re also devoted to bringing an abundance of elite multimedia content to the Oklahoma fanbase.

3) Why should I care?

You should care because SoonerScoop is now the only go-to site for Oklahoma football, recruiting, and community. During my time on the beat, I’ve always striven to be consistent in providing excellent team coverage as well as excellent recruiting coverage. But I’ve also worn a variety of different hats — photographer, videographer, producer, editor, et cetera.

I take pride in that versatility. But joining the Scoop staff effectively eliminates a number of ancillary responsibilities that I’ve had to manage over the years, which allows me to focus my time and effort on the things that I do best. Carey, George, Eddie, Bob and Josh are all highly capable journalists who share my level of drive and passion. We’re going to operate as a balanced, well-oiled machine.

I’m well aware that Scoop has plenty of loyal followers who dislike me, and I’m well aware that I have plenty of loyal followers who dislike Scoop. That’s a very natural by-product of competition. My message to folks who fall in either camp is simple: keep an open mind and give us a chance to change your presumptions. If you allow us that chance, I think you’ll be pleased with the results. You will get your money’s worth as a Scooper, and then some.

We don’t all have to be the best of friends right away. And frankly, some healthy conflict is part of what makes an Internet community like Scoop so much fun. But here is what’s indisputable: we’ll have the strongest network of sources, the most diverse and compelling content lineup, and the most unique online community of Sooner fans in the market. This is THE Oklahoma site. If there’s still any doubt about that, we’ll settle it before long.

Let’s rock and roll.