Why it still means so much to Baker Mayfield to return to OU, Norman

Another year, another summer, and it never changes for OU legend Baker Mayfield. No matter what is going on, he finds the time to return to Norman for his youth camp.

Mayfield was back at OU once again Saturday. But this time? A lot of current players were helping work his camp as well.

Mayfield held court, as only he can, touching on a variety of different subjects. From OU baseball to Kyler Murray to Team 132 and everywhere in between.

Watch the full video with Mayfield and the local OU media.

Here are some quick-hit highlights:

Being back at OU? Camp? Sooners helping out?

It always feels good to be back here. This is where it all started.

The energy, excitement. Hope the kids have fun, take a few things away from it. The amount of players we have here is spectacular. That says something about the tradition, the pride of this program, the whole university. The kids are going to have a blast today. I always say I think I have more fun than they do.

It really is surreal. If you would have told me when I was younger that I would eventually have my own camp here, it’s crazy to think about. It really is surreal.

The incredible run by OU baseball?

That was big time. We were supporting from afar. Small world, but I’ve known Skip Johnson Since I was 10 or 11, grew up playing baseball with his son. Easy to support OU, obviously, but even easier to support Skip Johnson. Team got hot when it mattered and congrats to those guys.

Staying in Tampa?

I would love to be there. I think both sides want to get it done. Now it’s a matter of finding that middle ground. We fell in love with Tampa. It’s a great place to raise kids and be around. I want to be there long term. They’ve treated me right. It’s the first place I’ve gotten to where it feels like Oklahoma. It’s a great place.

The OKC stadium project?

Really important. One of those things didn’t think there would ever be an opportunity like that. When I got asked to do it, kind of a no-brainer. I think it will be amazing for the community, all the different events you can do within that stadium. I think it will bring about a lot of great atmospheres and events to go through there.

OU in 2027?

I have a lot of faith. I think the toughness, obviously, the defense is unbelievable. Lost some really good players. But I know he knows how to recruit and bring guys in to fill those roles. Just with John going into another year and the chemistry with some of these guys. Hopefully, the guys up front and receivers can stay healthy. That was painful to watch, but I’ve been there. I think it’ll make them better in the long run. BV is going to have them going.

Kyler’s fresh start?

I’m happy for him. Just need a new change of scenery. Just his resolve. We all know Kyler. Kyler gets a bad rap and people want to put a certain persona on him. I think this fresh start is going to be amazing. Happy for him, and I think it’s going to be great.