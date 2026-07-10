Why it was important to Roger Denny to fly OU royalty to Omaha to support Sooner baseball

When OU baseball made it to the Men’s College World Series, athletics director Roger Denny wanted Omaha to look like Oklahoma, and he made sure it did.

As the Sooners made their improbable run to the national championship, Denny helped assemble OU royalty to be there for it: Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops, Brent Venables, Jim Nagy, Porter Moser, Jennie Baranczyk, and current athletes John Mateer, Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke, Sahara Williams, and Xzayvier Brown, among others.

“Incredible for all of Sooner Nation, but certainly Skip and the boys getting out there and being part of it,” Denny told SoonerScoop. “I didn’t make it to Atlanta, but I made it out to Lawrence, and then certainly in Omaha was just magical; seeing those guys and the group that was with us made it a heck of a lot of fun.”

For Denny, the gathering wasn’t just a nice gesture.

“That’s who we are,” Denny said. “And I think it was important to remind people a little bit who we are. I’ve told a few folks it started seeing some of the other schools bringing out their star power a little bit, and got a hold of our staff, and I guess they kind of put the bat signal out, and we had a few jump on quickly, and then they were in for the duration.”

As the run continued, the group only grew.

“That first night we sent out the text, and they jumped in immediately,” Denny said. “And on the way home, I said who’s in? We’re in for the rest of the way, and they all raised their hands. So as it grew, more folks were reaching out, and we were trying to find seats on planes and spots in the suite. So it was really, really fun.”

Skip Johnson’s future at OU

With a national title now on his résumé, Denny made it clear Johnson isn’t going anywhere.

“I don’t know if it’d be a lifetime contract, but we’re going to keep Skip here for a good long time,” Denny said. “Skip does it the right way. The words he used over and over were selfless and doing it for more than just themselves, something bigger than the game of baseball and family, all those things. That’s again, that’s who we want to be. Credit to Joe C. for identifying who we want to be as a program and then hiring people who reflect that. Skip is certainly one of those.

“All of it is storybook stuff. Hopefully, someday someone will write a story or do a documentary on it, because it certainly is worthy of that.”