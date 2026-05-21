Why it's a prideful weekend for OU head coach Patty Gasso

Not sure this weekend will be a time or place for OU softball head coach Patty Gasso to soak in the moment. But she absolutely could.

Pride will be the word du jour of the Norman Super Regional against Mississippi State, beginning Friday at Love’s Field.

Pride in the fact OU is making its 16th straight appearance in this round. However, pride in the opponent, pride in the Bulldogs. That program run by OU legend Samantha Ricketts. And now, funny enough, Ricketts and her squad are in the way to OU going back to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series.

“It’s really, really heartwarming for me to see any player who played here to go on and coach because that means maybe they saw that I can do it and have a family as well,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “I look around, not just Sam, but Missy Lombardi… Michelle Gascoigne. You look all around. You see some great Sooners that are in coaching.

“Sam is one of them. She is also working to see if she can lead the Samoan national team, if she can lead that and get that as maybe a possibility of an Olympic bid. I’ve been really proud of her growth. You can see her growth. She is very detailed as well. She always has been. Expecting them to give us their best.”

This is only the second-ever appearance in Super Regionals for the Bulldogs. A team that is led by an incredible pitching staff. A one-two combo of Peja Goold and Alyssa Faircloth, who have been good all season and went to that next level in the Eugene Regional last weekend.

Ricketts has the program trending in a tremendous direction. We will see if that continues this weekend in her old stomping grounds.

“I will tell you the one thing I appreciate about Sam is she’s been extremely loyal to that program when she probably could’ve had maybe other positions that might’ve paid more,” Gasso said. “She made a home there, committed herself. She brought in really good coaches that helped bring this program for her. That’s what I love about her, she’s always been extremely loyal and I think that’s what I feel like she’s done with Mississippi State.”

Game 1 is set for noon on Friday on ESPN2. Game 2 is noon on Saturday on ESPN. If necessary, Game 3 would be Sunday at a time to be determined.

Here are some other quotes from Gasso, as OU gets ready for the Norman Super Regional.

SEC domination in regional round?

“What is going on in the SEC is what I am signed up for. And that is just challenges every weekend. And I love it and it makes us better and that’s what we’re looking for and that’s what we got. So for our team to find a way to win the regular season again was pretty amazing and it just kind of shows I think the work that we put in here to get ourselves prepared for every weekend because it is very, very tough. But we wouldn’t want it any other way. We’re trying to build ourselves tough.”

OU pitching staff?

“I think they are starting to be their best. After Georgia, they were slightly embarrassed and wanted to start over, and they’ve been doing that and working hard, and they’ve shown it pretty well in the regional. So, I feel really good. Probably the best I have felt with where we’re at, just because of their mindset and their demeanor, and their confidence is really shining.”