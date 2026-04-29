Why Kierston Deal’s impact for OU softball goes beyond wins/losses, ERA

Not sure anybody saw this being the story for OU pitcher Kierston Deal in her senior season. Maybe she was not going to be the star, but to throw less than 20 innings in the regular season? Hard to envision that was the plan.

But that is where we are with Deal and her fourth and final year at OU. Instead of sulking and being discouraged, though, she is still bringing the positivity.

And she still means something to this team. We learned, as well, Deal is going to mean something for the 2027 version of the Sooners but in a different role.

It’s the best of the best with OU head coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners head to College Station to take on Texas A&M (Thursday-Saturday) to wrap up the season. OU needs to win one game to clinch the SEC regular season championship.

“Well, anytime I ask any of the players, ‘How many you have seen this, or were you in this game,’ there are three people who raise their hand,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “It’s KD, Ella, and Pick. And that’s about it. So those three have the most experience. I ask players, nobody really was saying — I didn’t vote for captains because I didn’t feel like we were quite ready to. So I asked players to leave me a message, text me if you want to be a leader. And KD was the only pitcher that sent me a text and said, ‘I want to help, let me help,’ from the pitching side.

“So she has been someone that I go to if I have questions or I need guidance, or what do you think on this? So she’s the only four-year senior we have. I have a lot of trust in KD, and she’s also going to be staying as a GA, so I need to add more trust in her going forward. So, I feel really good about KD. And again, like you said, she might have wanted more, and there is more still to come. So, she has to just stay her course. Keep her eyes on the prize.”

Deal is 2-0 this season in just 17.2 innings pitched with a 7.92 ERA. Deal threw at least 77 innings in each of the last two seasons.

Kasidi Pickering coming back around?

I think so. It’s not easy to step away, then come back and everything magically appears. She’s been hitting extra, coming in, getting some swings in for sure. I’m very confident in her. You don’t forget in two days how to be an elite hitter and she is. It’s just getting her confidence back and getting her those opportunities. She knows a lot of these players, I believe, so I think she’s looking forward to this series.

How valuable Allyssa Parker’s versatility will be down the stretch?

Really important. And she’s getting more time in the bullpen, which, right now, I think is really, really important. She comes in to hit. We could bring her into hit if she’s pitching. I mean, there’s things we can do with her. It’s just the waiting game as to if and when. But she’s like our surprise attack in all kinds of ways, like, whether it’s at the plate or on the mound. But I feel that she feels much more comfortable and confident with being able to work with Coach Rocha and getting her feet really planted.