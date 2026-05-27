Why Oklahoma sees Mikyal Davis as the next Courtland Guillory

Peruse his recruiting profile, and there's nothing about Oklahoma CB commit Mikyal Davis that truly jumps off the page. He's got modest measurables and is considered a consensus three-star prospect across the industry. To understand how valuable of a player Davis is, you have to do your own homework. You have to actually turn on his junior tape. And once that tape rolls, it's not difficult to figure why he was such an early priority in the 2027 recruiting cycle for Oklahoma. He's a sticky, physical, technically sound corner who plays with authority in his demeanor. However, it is difficult to figure how the Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge defender is still sitting outside of blue-chip territory. Oklahoma has 21 total commits in the 2027 cycle. 15 of them are ranked higher than Davis. But as OU general manager Jim Nagy has reiterated on many an occasion, the Sooners don't care at all about rankings. They frankly don't care at all what anyone outside the Switzer Center thinks of their evaluations. Nagy trusts his own eyes, as well as the numerous sets of well-trained eyes within the OU front office. And maybe that's why Davis and Oklahoma are such a hand-in-glove match for one another. Davis doesn't care how many stars sit next to his name on his recruiting profiles across the Internet. He absolutely couldn't care less. "I just play football, man," Davis chuckled. "It’s all good."