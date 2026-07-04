Why Roger Denny believes Jonathan Moore is the guy for OU golf

There were some head coach changes that, perhaps, some OU fans could see coming following their respective 2025-26 season.

Not sure many had men’s golf toward the top of that list. Not with Ryan Hybl. He had become synonymous with the program. The success had been incredible. It appeared as though Hybl was content in Norman.

So it came as a bit of a shock when the murmurs started about Hybl and Georgia Tech. A shock to the outside world, but OU athletic director Roger Denny explained that this wasn’t some blindside move.

It wasn’t Georgia Tech and Hybl working in secret. Sometimes? Going home is the answer. The simplest explanation is the correct one.

“Coach Hybl was really transparent through that process, and there was some back and forth in it,” Denny said. “There were moments where we thought he was gone, moments we thought that he was coming back, but ultimately, I think the call back to his family was too strong, and I certainly get that.

“But hate losing Coach Hybl. He’s not just a hell of a coach, but he fits that family that we talk about. He’s one of us.”

That opened the door for Jonathan Moore. He had been on staff with Hybl for the recent years, and Denny knew what he was looking for.

This search? Wasn’t going to take very long because the right answer was the one still on campus.

“One, I think in that sport, probably more than any other that we sponsor, it’s important for the coach to have played and put an accomplished player,” Denny told SoonerScoop. And certainly J. Moore checks that box.

“I think the other thing about golf. No matter how good you are at golf, you’re going to have moments of adversity, and Coach Moore certainly dealt with adversity as a player and in his personal life, and the way he handled that maintains such an amazing sense of optimism, and just the temperament he brings is something, again, as we think about what we want to be as a program, he reflected all of that. So as I got to know him over those couple of weeks, as we saw that thing coming down the tracks, it was pretty easy to make that call.”

Moore’s contract was approved at the Board of Regents meeting last month. He is set to make $290,000 in the first of his four-year deal. That amount will go up by $10,000 for each year he stays. And there are performance incentives as well.

Hybl left the OU program in a great spot, no doubt. And Moore is ready to build on that and see where OU golf can go.

“Being a Sooner and working for Coach Hybl is an experience I can’t put into words,” said Moore in a press release. “He helped me fulfill my calling to be a coach. I want to thank Ryan and his family for everything they have given to the program, university and this community. Their impact will be felt for years to come and I am so appreciative to them for the love and support they have given my family and me these past three seasons. It will forever be one of the most impactful periods of my life, and one for which I am incredibly grateful.

“The Oklahoma men’s golf program has a strong history of success and is poised to reach new heights. The sacrifice and competitive spirit of our past leaders, former players and our current players has laid that foundation. We also have never been more supported by our fans, donors and athletics department. The University of Oklahoma and the men’s golf program have become my family, and getting the opportunity to serve them in this new role is an honor and a privilege. I couldn’t be more fired up.”