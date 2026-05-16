Why that version of Miali Guachino makes OU softball dangerous

OU head coach Patty Gasso has said time and time again that Audrey Lowry is the ace for the Sooners.

Lowry threw the first game of the Norman Regional, is in that role. But when Miali Guachino is at her best? It is hard to top what she brings to the table.

She has had some good outings, but Saturday was one of those dominating performances that makes OU fans excited.

Guachino was sensational, and then the offense woke up. When you combine that, you get a 9-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory against Kansas at Love’s Field in the winner’s bracket matchup.

Guachino threw all five frames, allowing one hit and striking out six.

“She was in complete control from the start of the game, ahead in the count, throwing such quality pitches,” Gasso said. “You could see her focus, demeanor, it was outstanding. It’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen her. I think she would agree with that. And if we’re going to do it, this is the time to do it. So, I’m really, really excited about what’s going on here right now.”

There have been times when Guachino has had issues with her control. Some of her problems have been when walks have crept into the game. Saturday was a zero-walk outing.

That type of Guachino is something that would absolutely have the Sooners in the conversation for another national championship.

“It was definitely one of the best,” Guachino said. “I was attacking really early and never like getting off of them. I was attacking and attacking them, and not getting really deep into counts so I think that’s what worked best.”

Guachino is now 15-2 this season.

You want another good sign? OU scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth without hitting a home run.

The long ball is great, but Gasso knows that manufacturing runs will be oh-so important the rest of the way.

“I love home runs,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “Everybody loves home runs, but I love watching our team run the bases. It’s fun to put them in motion sometimes. It was good heads-up base running. We were that all day long. We can do it all kinds of ways, as long as we swing hard.”

It was an RBI double by Isabela Emerling and Abby Dayton get things going. Then an RBI single by Kai Minor and a two-run single by Gabbie Garcia. OU also got a run via wild pitch.

Now the Sooners did get their initial three runs via the home run. Junior Kasidi Pickering went yard for the second straight game, a two-run shot in the second. That was followed by Emerling hitting a solo shot, marking the 13th time OU has hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Gasso’s goal is for the team to be peaking. OU is playing as well as it can through the first two days of the Norman Regional. Will it continue?

Up next

A long day and night of waiting for OU, but the Sooners will take it. Michigan plays Binghamton, with the winner of that facing KU. The winner of that game Saturday night will then advance to the Norman Regional final vs. OU at 2 p.m. Sunday. OU (50-8) will need to win just one game, while the other squad would have to beat the Sooners back-to-back to advance.