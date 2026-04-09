Why the bench will be crucial for OU softball at Texas

This is the weekend OU softball fans have been waiting for. Flip it, and it is the week OU softball haters have been waiting for.

It is time to find out who the Sooners are.

Despite an 11-1 record in the SEC and a 38-3 overall mark, even the biggest of the OU homers would admit the SEC slate has not been all that difficult for the Sooners.

That all changes the next four weeks and gets kicked off with a bang, going to Austin to take on Texas in the Red River Rivalry this weekend.

No more excuses, either way. Just how head coach Patty Gasso likes it.

“This is really important for me to see how tough we are, because this is not an easy environment,” Gasso said. “This will be the toughest place that we have played. We played at LSU. This is different. There’ll be a small contingency of Sooner fans that are going to be as loud as they can, but you’ve got to let it fuel you. That’s what I love.

“Would you rather play in sounds, whether they’re for you or against you, but it’s loud, or just play with no sounds around you? Adrenaline is in that game for both sides. So can we contain ourselves? Can we stay focused? If we make a mistake, we’ve got to be able to rebound quickly and not let it simmer and affect the way we do things going forward. So we talked a lot about the maturity side of being an elite athlete.”

Texas is coming off losing two of three games at Alabama. Softball America moved the Tide to the No. 1 team in the country.

The Horns have been tested time and time again. Hard to say the same for OU. Everybody wants to find out.

It begins Friday in Austin. You imagine Audrey Lowry vs. Teagan Kavan. It is time.

Dugout needs to be alert

It is going to take everybody. If you are not a starter this weekend, so what. It will take everybody being alert and ready and in tune with what is going on in Austin.

“The dugout has gotta watch. They bunt a lot, they’re very quick,” Gasso said. We’ve gotta watch their feet in the box. We call out bunt as soon as we can see it, that’s gonna help us. It might keep them from bunting if we’re just so on them and so on the runner. They like to run. Dugout is gonna be the hero.

“If you guys are sitting in there pouting because you’re not playing, then we’re just gonna win without you. You can stand over there and sulk, but none of them are gonna do that. They know the importance of this weekend, and the road to a SEC championship is going through Austin and we have to have everybody on board.”