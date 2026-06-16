Xander Mercurius leads OU baseball to win over Georgia in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — OU is one win away from playing for the national title after beating Georgia 4-3 on Monday night.

Like Saturday, the Sooners started hot. OU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with a Deiten Lachance RBI groundout and a two-run home run from Jaxon Willits. The scoring was sparked by Jason Walk, who reached on a single, making it 19 consecutive games that he’s reached base.

Georgia and OU traded solo home runs in the fourth, with Brendan Brock sending one out to right centerfield. The Sooners wouldn’t score again in the contest. The Bulldogs hit another solo homer in the fifth and one more in the top of the eighth to make it 4-3 with five outs remaining.

True freshman RHP Xander Mercurius was sensational on the mound. He totaled a career-high 103 pitches, going seven and a third innings for the Sooners. He gave up six hits — three solo home runs — with nine strikeouts and only two walks.

Mercurius was replaced by senior RHP Jackson Cleveland at the top of the eighth. Cleveland got out of a jam in the eighth after Georgia got on two on with two outs, getting a pop out to end the inning, clinging to a one-run lead.

Cleveland got in a jam again in the ninth, giving up a leadoff single and a HBP to give Georgia two on with two out. But Cleveland was able to get out of it with a flyout.

OU will now play in the semi-finals on Wednesday against the winner of Georgia and Texas. The Sooners are one win away from playing for the national title.