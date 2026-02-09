A busy week in Ole Miss athletics ranges from the baseball diamond to the courtroom

This week is one of the busiest on the Ole Miss athletics calendar and one of the strangest weeks in quite some time.

Overlap season is back with basketball teams home from their road trips in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern and the baseball season gets underway, too. But not only that there is a stop in Pittsboro, Mississippi with a little bit of law & order mixed in.

A wild few days upcoming that will shape how a couple current, and future seasons will go for a few sports.

The action at Swayze Field gets underway for the 2026 season on Friday with Ole Miss hosting Nevada for opening weekend. Games are set for Friday (4 p.m. CT), Saturday (1:30 p.m. CT) and Sunday (1:30 p.m. CT).

Before then head coach Mike Bianco will kick off his 26th season with media day on Tuesday.

But that is not until this weekend. Before then Ole Miss is busy with both basketball teams returning to the SJB Pavilion for the first time in weeks due to scheduled road games as well as relocating due to the ice storm that ravaged Oxford and North Mississippi last month.

The men’s team play their first home games since January 20 when they host Alabama on Wednesday at 6 p.m CT (SEC Network) and Mississippi State on Valentine’s Day at 5:30 p.m. CT (ESPN/ESPN2). The Rebels (11-12, 3-7 SEC) are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and its first win since January 17. They are under .500 for the time in the Chris Beard era.

Then the women’s team is back in Oxford this week for a quick stay, hosting Arkansas on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network). No. 14 Ole Miss (19-5, 6-3 SEC) dropped its game at Alabama last Thursday to complete its nine-day road trip. This game will be the first at SJB Pavilion for the Rebels in over a month.

Plenty of action on the field and courts but what might have all of the Ole Miss fan base’s attention this week is taking place in the court of law. On Thursday the motion for a permanent injunction in Trinidad Chambliss‘ eligibility case against the NCAA will be heard at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

If the judge grants Chambliss the injunction he will be eligible for the 2026 season and Ole Miss will have it quarterback for the upcoming season. Though the expectation is the Honorable Robert Whitwell will take all the arguments into consideration and then review the facts of the case and all the documents filed for a few days before he gives his ruling.