An Outsider's Perspective: Can Ole Miss 'replicate the mojo' for another run in 2026?

There are 82 days until Ole Miss kicks off the 2026 football season and the calendar still says June, but that only means the Summer preview magazines are rolling out in full force.

Lindy’s released its Southeastern Conference edition last week, featuring Trinidad Chambliss on the cover for those who can find a copy in Mississippi, and one of its offerings is what an outsider of the program views of the the Rebels chances in its encore to last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal run.

The outsider is not named, similar to Athlon’s anonymous coach quotes feature, but whoever it might be has a positive outlook on what Ole Miss can do, but only if it can capture the “mojo” from a historic 2025 campaign.

This anonymous outsider also seems to put more value on the departure of defensive end Princewill Umanmielen to LSU than others, lumping him in with Lane Kiffin bolting for Baton Rouge last November.

“The way everything ended there, complete chaos,” The outsider told the magazine. “Losing Princewill to LSU and Kiffin stings too because that’s not just a player — that’s a tone-setter on defense. …I”m really curious how they respond once they hit some adversity because last year they had swagger. Everything kind of fed off itself. It’s harder to recreate than people think. …Getting Chambliss back was massive because at least there’s some continuity there. For him personally, maybe he should have left in a weak QB class. Now the expectations are way higher and people are gonna pick apart every game he plays. …Talent wise? They might be better: (Kewan) Lacy, Deuce Alexander, (Will) Echoles, (Suntarine) Perkins. It’s just about replicating the mojo.”

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Lindy’s also projects Ole Miss to once again finish among the top four in the SEC

Last season the Rebels finished the regular season in a four-way tie at 7-1 in conference play. This year there is an added ninth game and a schedule many perceive to be much more difficult in Pete Golding’s first full year at the helm.

Still, Lindy’s projects Ole Miss to finish fourth in the conference behind Texas, Georgia and LSU. When it comes to CFP projections the magazine cannot help itself in keeping the Rebels and Tigers joined at the him, putting Ole Miss as the 9 Seed playing 8 Seed LSU in Baton Rouge for the first round. Lindy’s has LSU winning that first round matchup and moving on.

BetMGM still lists Ole Miss as a 2.5-point favorite over the Tigers in the September 19 regular season meeting in Oxford.

Chambliss is viewed as the fourth-best quarterback in the nation by Lindy’s. Lacy is viewed as the second-best running back behind Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy who is now recovering from a gunshot wound suffered last month. Lindy’s also projects Lacy to be the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The All-American Teams have three Rebels on them. Lacy and place kicker Lucas Carniero are named First Team and Echoles is Second Team defensive tackle.