Ole Miss returns to familiar place for Top 15 2028 target

Since taking the job at Ole Miss, head coach Chris Beard has recruited the state of Texas with vigor. The former Longhorns coach has had his fair share of wins in the Lone Star State, too.



Now he has his sights set on the 13th-ranked prospect in the 2028 cycle. Dynamic Prep (Tex.) power forward Benji Berrouet is on a short list of targets the Rebels desperately want to sign.



In Rivals’ recently-updated rankings, Berrouet comes in at No. 2 at both the position and the in-state rankings. The 6-foot-8, 230 pounder has a crafty and physical game – earning notable offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Texas A&M, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, among others.

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw is a believer in the Ole Miss target

“Benji Berrouet is active and finds himself around a lot of positive production. He is a physical forward and is comfortable facing the basket as much as he is using his quickness on the block,” Shaw said. “Berrouet is a tweener forward, and sometimes he can get caught in between positions; however, the totality of his game typically leads to positive outcomes.



“In his second game on Thursday, the four-star finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-9 shooting from the field,” Shaw continued. “It is difficult to take your eyes off Benji Berrouet when he is playing. The 6-foot-7 forward plays with such effort and a motor that does not stop. And because of that, he seems to be around the ball for the majority of the game.”



Stiff competition to say the least. But, Ole Miss has a narrow scope in 2028 so a lot of faculties and bandwidth will be utilized here. The Rebels were one of his first high-major offers. Sometimes prospects covet those kinds of offers. Time will tell.