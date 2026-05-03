Bourne Again: Ole Miss walks off State twice to close regular season

Ole Miss softball is undefeated through two games played at recently-renamed Alisa and Mark Bourne Stadium.

The Rebels used back-to-back walk-offs over in-state rival Mississippi State to close out the regular season at 32-23 (6-18 SEC). They enter the SEC Tournament this week as the 13-seed.

Kennedy Bunker was responsible for the gam-winner on Friday. Rachel Connors was the responsible party on Saturday. She came off the bench and blasted a three-run home run to take down the No. 16-ranked Bulldogs.

“There has been an incredible amount of time, energy and resources poured into building this stadium,” Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel said at the naming announcement. “Countless people worked behind the scenes planning, designing and pushing this vision forward.

“To now stand here and see it all come together is truly special. It’s a reflection of commitment, collaboration and shared belief in what this program can be.”

Ole Miss takes on 12-seed South Carolina on Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m. CT in Lexington, Kentucky.

The winner gets No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss last season reached the Women’s College World Series for the first time in school history.

“Last year, when we made our run to the Women’s College World Series, we felt that support every step of the way. Those moments don’t just happen because of the players on the field,” Trachsel said.

“They happen because of the people behind the scenes who believe, who give and who push programs forward. Mark, you were part of that journey with us, and we’re grateful for the role you played.”

Emilee Boyer pitched another gem in the circle to clinch the series.

Boyer, a senior right-hander, struck out three and allowed just three hits over seven complete innings. The Bulldogs fell to 37-17 (9-15).

All opening-round games of the SEC Tournament will be televised on the SEC Network. The included highlights from Saturday’s walk-off were provided by Ole Miss Athletics.

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