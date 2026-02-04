Bracket Watch: Is the floor a regional host seed for Ole Miss baseball in 2026?

Last season Ole Miss baseball got back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years and hosted its first Oxford Regional for the first time in four years.

Is that the floor for the 2026 edition of the Diamond Rebels? Can they get back to the Field of 64 for a second straight season after they were, arguably, a win away from having a very strong chance of getting back to Omaha a year ago?

Baseball America believes so with its preseason NCAA Tournament projections released on Wednesday. Ole Miss is the No. 16 National Seed in the projections, making it the final team of the 16 Regional sites and paired with projected No. 1 National Seed UCLA and the Los Angeles Regional.

There is a new change to how the tournament field is selected this season with the addition of 17-32 seeds, which will be distributed across regionals based on their ranking. Teams that are 29-32 seeds will be placed with the 1-4 National Seeds, 25-28 with 5-8 National Seeds, 21-24 with 9-12 National Seeds and 17-20 with 13-16 National Seeds.

In Baseball America’s projections Louisville is the 18 seed and heading to the Oxford as the regional’s presumed 2 Seed behind Ole Miss. Northeastern is the 3 seed and Miami (Ohio) the 4 seed.

The Rebels are one of eight Southeastern Conference teams projected to earn a National Seed, making up half of the 16 regional sites. LSU (No. 2 National Seed), Mississippi State (3), Auburn (5), Georgia (6), Texas (8), Tennessee (11) and Arkansas (14) make up the other seven SEC teams.

Baseball America was also one of the few outlets to include the Rebels in its preseason Top 25 rankings, slotting them at No. 16. D1Baseball did not include Ole Miss and it was noticed inside the clubhouse at Oxford-University Stadium.

“This is when the coach in me is supposed to say none of that matters and we don’t look at those things and we delete our social media this time of year because we’re completely head down and focused,” Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement told the Ole Miss Spirit. “The reality of it is all of us see [the ranking snub]. It was a little bit of a surprise for me.

With a strong transfer class and a core of returning players anchored by ace pitcher Hunter Elliott, Judd Utermark and Will Furniss there is the strong belief Ole Miss will be a NCAA Tournament contender this Spring.

The Rebels open the 2026 season next Friday against Nevada with a first pitch set for 4 p.m CT.