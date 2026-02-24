Bracket Watch: Ole Miss drops in latest 'Bracketology' but still on host-seed bubble

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team completed its grueling week of four games in seven days, all against ranked opponents, on Sunday in a loss at No. 3 South Carolina.

Going 1-3 on the week was a sign of the Rebels (21-8, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) wearing down and tired legs by the end of the stretch. But it did not damage their NCAA Tournament résumé too much.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme keeps No. 19 Ole Miss on the bubble for a host seed in his latest ‘Bracketology’ update on Tuesday. The Rebels did drop a spot to a 5 Seed in the Region 4 – Sacramento bracket after Sunday’s loss. This comes after being moved up to a 4 Seed and hosting in last Friday’s update following the loss to No. 7 LSU the night before.

It appears they flipped spots with No. 7 Oklahoma, again, which is back to being a 4 Seed after falling down to a 5 Seed in Friday’s update.

In Creme’s latest projection the Rebels are heading to Columbus where 4 Seed and host Ohio State would get a first and second round game at home. Ole Miss would play 12 Seed Miami (Ohio) and the Buckeyes would play 13 Seed Louisiana Tech in the first round.

This hypothetical would also potentially set up Cotie McMahon playing against her former team after transferring last offseason to join head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin in Oxford.

“The brand of basketball we’ve been playing, like, you cannot take us lightly,” McCuin said after Sunday’s loss in Columbia. “I just think, we get through these next two games. We figure out a way to win those. We reset. We go into the SEC Tournament. I feel like I’ve made it clear about how I feel about the tournament and how grueling it is on us, and then we rest and we prepare for March.

“If we get to host, great. We know what that feels like. If we got to go on the road, we done beat Oklahoma on the road. We beat (Vanderbilt) on the road. Like, we’ve won games on the road. So, it’s nothing for us. We’ll be ready to make a deep run.”

Ole Miss secured a bye in next week’s SEC Tournament

Heading into the final week of the regular season the Rebels are currently the 6 seed for the tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, and be no worse than the 7 seed and could also move up to the 5 seed.

Regardless, they will not start the tournament until the second round on March 5.

With wins over Florida (16-13, 4-10) and Texas A&M (12-11, 5-9) on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, that would give Ole Miss its fifth straight season with at least 10 victories in SEC play.

There is a chance for the Rebels to finish fifth in the SEC standings, though they now need help from Oklahoma. If the Sooners split their last two games against Arkansas and Missouri then they would tie with Ole Miss which owns the tiebreaker after the January 8 win in Norman.

A shot at the double-bye and a top four seed was lost with last week’s losses against LSU and South Carolina. The Tigers are in fourth, currently, and at worse would tie the Rebels in the regular season standings.

If Ole Miss splits its final two games and Tennessee wins both then it would make the Rebels the 7 seed.