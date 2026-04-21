BRACKET WATCH: Ole Miss has a tough 'dance card' remaining but a Top 8 National Seed is in play

What a difference not even a month makes if you are the Ole Miss baseball team.

On March 29 the Rebels were coming off being swept at home by Mississippi State and looking at what the path is to avoid being a low 3 or high 4 seed in someone else’s regional come late May.

Fast forward three weekends and No. 17 Ole Miss is 10-2 since that weekend with three Southeastern Conference series wins under its belt, including a sweep of a now scuffling LSU, and a midweek win over a ranked Southern Mississippi on a neutral field. This past weekend it took two of three from Tennessee to win its second SEC road series.

All of that has put the Rebels (29-12, 10-8 SEC) not just back in the hosting conversation but right on the outside of the Top 8 National Seed chatter, though plenty of work remains these final four weekends of the regular season.

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America released its latest Field of 64 projections, putting Ole Miss firmly among the 16 National Seed hosts. If it sees its name flash as a host site come May 24 it will be the second straight Oxford Regional.

In D1Baseball’s projections Ole Miss is the No. 14 National Seed. Boston College is the 2 Seed, UTSA the 3 Seed and Lamar the 4 Seed. The Eagles won the 2016 Oxford Regional.

The Oxford Regional is paired with the Austin Regional and No. 3 National Seed Texas that also includes Miami (2 Seed), Xavier (3) and Binghamton (4).

“I think when you combine (the Ole Miss weekend rotation) with, I just think it is what it is, this offense is going to run hot and cold. That is just part of who they are. I think it’s just part of the fiber of their offense,” D1Baseball’s Joe Healy said this week. “When you combine it with the high-end ability of this offense, no one’s doubting, like, ‘Hey, they can really put runs up on you.’ If you are not doing what you need to do on the mound they can put runs in bunches on you. Nobody doubts that. Combine that with this rotation, the quality of the arms in the bullpen… this has gone from being a nice team that you maybe had a chance to host to now being a team that I think we’re starting to have to grapple with the fact that this looks like it could be an Omaha team again for Ole Miss.”

Baseball America is even more bullish on Ole Miss with its latest NCAA Tournament projections.

The Rebels are the No. 12 National Seed in Baseball America’s projections this week. Liberty is the 2 Seed, and 21 National Seed, with Baylor the 3 Seed and Indiana State the 4 Seed. Ole Miss and the Bears met in Houston earlier this year with the latter winning an extra-inning game.

All the metrics are currently strongly in Ole Miss’ favor to not only host but wedge itself in the Top 8 conversation as long as the wins keep coming. Heading into Tuesday’s midweek game against Murray State the Rebels are No. 6 in the RPI with a strength of schedule ranking of 4.

Their nine Quad 1 wins is third highest in the country and there are plenty of opportunities for more down the final stretch of the regular season.

“With an RPI that strong, I think Ole Miss will have a chance to be a very prominent seed in the Top 16 at 15 wins, maybe 16 wins, depending on whether or not the RPI holds,” Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner said on the Rebel Yell Hotline. “It does depend heavily on who you beat and who you lose to. I think 15 is probably the minimum.”

The remaining SEC schedule for Ole Miss is as follows: No. 5 Georgia this weekend in Oxford, at No. 24 Arkansas (May 1-3), hosting No. 7 Texas A&M (May 8-10) and at No. 13 Alabama (May 14-16) to wrap up the regular season.

“The thing about Ole Miss, and they’re playing really well, but we talked about before the season how difficult their conference schedule is,” D1Baseball’s Mark Ethridge said this week. “They got Georgia at home. They go to Arkansas, (the Razorbacks) are desperately going to be needing that one. Then Ole Miss hosts A&M who’s swung it as well as anybody and then they go to Alabama in the finale where both teams are probably going to be trying to solidify a host spot at that point. The good news is if you’re Ole Miss that probably if you play .500 ball you’re going to host. But playing .500 against those four teams in those venues, that’s hard. That’s going to be super challenging. For Ole Miss to get there, they’re going to have to earn it. It’s a really difficult dance card.”