BRACKET WATCH: Ole Miss puts itself back into the hosting conversation

Roughly 17 days ago hosting a regional felt like more than a pipe dream for Ole Miss, let alone making the NCAA Tournament altogether.

But as Michael Scott once famously said: “Well, well, well how the turntables.”

Since being swept by Mississippi State and being “kicked in the gut” on their home field the No. 25-ranked Rebels have gotten off the mat by winning eight of its last night nine games and currently riding a six-game winning streak after the 10-3 win over No. 22 Southern Mississippi on Tuesday in Pearl.

That stretch includes back-to-back Southeastern Conference series wins at Florida and then last weekend’s home sweep of LSU. Both the Gators and Tigers were ranked at the time and all eight of Ole Miss’ conference wins have been against ranked opponents.

Currently the Rebels (27-11, 8-7 SEC) have nine wins over ranked opponents and have also avenged both of their midweek losses with the win over the Golden Eagles at Trustmark Park.

All of this to say Ole Miss is sitting in a very strong position to get itself back into Top 16 National Seed and hosting a regional for a second straight year. Though, plenty of work to be done over the final 15 SEC games in the regular season.

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America are starting to release NCAA Tournament projections on a more consistent basis with five weeks left before conference tournament week. Though one outlet has the Rebels just outside the Top 16 while another has them projected to host.

Baseball America moved Ole Miss to the 14 National Seed in their latest projections released on Wednesday. Joining the Rebels in the Oxford Regional would be 2 Seed Kansas (19 National Seed), 3 Seed Kent State and 4 Seed Indiana State. This regional is paired with the Austin Regional and projecting a potential Super Regional between the Rebels and No. 3 National Seed Texas.

“We’ve always felt pretty solid about Ole Miss, and that includes during that little hiccup a couple weeks ago where things weren’t so great,” Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner said on Rebel Yell Hotline. “I really do feel these older, experienced college teams are built to do good things in May and June. I still feel that way about Ole Miss. The RPI (No. 9) reflects that’s probably the case as well.

“We think this is a team that could ultimately still end up hosting. Did it look a little hairy for a couple of weeks? Did they come out of the Top 25? Yes, but my general confidence has not wavered, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the season.”

D1Baseball still has the Rebels on the outside looking in of a host seed but not too far removed, putting them as the 2 Seed in the Los Angeles Regional with 15 National Seed Southern California. Joining them is 3 Seed California Baptist and 4 Seed Wright State. Paired with this regional is the Atlanta Regional and No. 2 National Seed Georgia Tech.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kansas were part of a debate during D1Baseball’s podcast on Tuesday. The three teams are currently viewed by D1Baseball as in a race for one of those last couple host seeds. Kansas got the nod at No. 16 this week with the Bulldogs as the 17 National Seed followed by the Rebels at No. 18.