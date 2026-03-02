Bracket Watch: Ole Miss slides in latest 'Bracketology' projections ahead of SEC Tournament

Postseason is here for women’s college basketball with the Southeastern Conference Tournament this week and Ole Miss gets started on Thursday after a first round bye.

The Rebels managed to avoid having to play in the first round despite losing six of its last eight SEC games to close out the regular season, including Sunday’s 66-58 defeat to Texas A&M in the finale.

A four-game slide also means the Rebels continue to move the wrong direction when it comes to the latest NCAA Tournament projections. They are in for a fifth-straight season, which will be the second-longest streak in program history when it becomes official on March 15, but where they will end up is still in the air.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme released his latest ‘Bracketology’ update on Monday ahead of this week’s conference tournaments. Ole Miss dropped another spot to the 6 Seed in Region 2 – Sacramento, playing in the Durham quadrant for the first and second rounds.

Joining the Rebels is host team, and 3 seed, Duke along with 11 Seed Columbia and 14 Seed Vermont.

Outside of winning the SEC Tournament and cutting down the nets inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday a host seed possibility has eluded Ole Miss for a second straight year.

“We’re not afraid to go on the road. I ain’t ever hosted,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said on Sunday. “So, for me, I’m looking forward to wherever they send us and we’ll be ready to compete.”

So now the Rebels need a lengthy stay in this week’s SEC Tournament to try and improve its standing and get back up to a 5 Seed, if possible. They will play the winner between Texas A&M and Auburn on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

If they get a win and advance to the quarterfinals then a rematch with Vanderbilt awaits on Friday at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

“I hate that we lost (on Sunday), but y’all, I’ve been doing this so long. Like, I just know that this is not the end of the story,” McCuin added. “Our reality is we’re 21-10. Fifth 20-win season. Fifth NCAA Tournament (appearance), and I think people that know know that’s not easy to do.”