Bracket Watch: Ole Miss stays in host seed contention despite loss to LSU

Thursday’s missed opportunity for a third win over a Top 10 team this season seemed as if it was the final nail in the coffin for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team to have a shot at securing a host seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

Outside of a win over No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday and a long stay in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greensboro, South Carolina.

But it appears No. 17 Ole Miss is not quite out of the hunt to earn a top-four seed and bring NCAA Tournament games to Oxford for the first time in program history. At least according to Charlie Creme.

The ESPN’s resident women’s basketball bracketologist updated his ‘Bracketology’ on Friday hours after the Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC) could not hold on to beat No. 7 LSU (23-4, 9-4) in a 78-70 losing effort.

Creme actually moved Ole Miss up to the 4 Seed of Region 1 – Fort Worth, a seed higher than his previous update. He swapped No. 11 Oklahoma with the Rebels, dropping the Sooners to the 5 Seed despite them currently riding a three-game winning streak with victories over two ranked opponents.

This makes sense, though, as the Rebels went to Norman on January 8 and beat then No. 5-ranked Oklahoma, 74-69.

Joining Ole Miss in Oxford in this latest update is 5 Seed West Virginia, 12 Seed Murray State and 13 Seed McNeese State.

Sunday’s game against the Gamecocks (26-2. 12-1) wraps up four games in the last seven days, all against ranked opponents, for the Rebels.

“Hats off to LSU and (Friday) we’ll take off. We haven’t been off since last week,” McCuin said on Thursday. “So tomorrow, we’ll take off and we’ll do a one-day prep and go play South Carolina on the road.”

Ole Miss will stay on the road to star the final week of the regular season with a game at Florida (16-12, 4-9) on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT then host Texas A&M (11-11, 4-9) on March 1 at 2 p.m. CT for Senior Day.