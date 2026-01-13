Bracket Watch: Ole Miss women trending towards hosting NCAA Tournament games

With 12 games remaining and the Southeastern Conference tournament yet to be played there is plenty of basketball to go, but No. 16 Ole Miss is once again trending towards starting the postseason in its own gym.

The Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) are off to another strong start to the season and after a quarter of SEC play under their belt are in prime position to contend for one of the top four hosting seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday’s latest bracketology by ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Ole Miss as the 4 Seed of Region 2 – Forth Worth. If this were to be the final bracket then the Rebels would be hosting first and second round games inside the SJB Pavilion the weekend of March 20-23.

Joining the Rebels in Oxford would be 5 Seed Ohio State taking on 12 Seed Quinnipiac while 13 Seed Marshall would play the host team in the first round.

Last season Ole Miss just missed out on hosting, earning the 5 Seed in what could be argued as a polarizing move by the selection committee. This year the Rebels are already doing their part to make the tournament résumé too hard to dismiss a host seed away from.

A win over ranked Notre Dame in the non-conference season and a road win at then-No. 5 Oklahoma last week helps negate a one-point loss to a .500 Kansas State team and the 17-point loss to No. 24 Michigan State.

“I do know the program is not what it was before, but I do still think that we need a little bit more respect. If I’m being honest,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the win over Mississippi State.

After road trip to Georgia on Sunday, which the Rebels already beat once to open SEC play, then at Missouri next Thursday they have three games against ranked opponents out of the following four.

Home games against No. 20 Tennessee (January 26), No. 5 Vanderbilt (January 29) and a road trip to No. 21 Alabama (February 5) bookend a game against Auburn.