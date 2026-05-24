BRACKET WATCH: The final projections for Ole Miss on Selection Monday eve

The NCAA Baseball Tournament Field of 64 projections are usually closer to correct than not as selection day inches closer. For Ole Miss that could mean starting in the shadow of Omaha in five days, give or take an hour drive to the northeast.

With conference tournaments wrapping up on Sunday, and the 16 host sites announced later in the evening, Baseball America and D1Baseball released what is usually their final projections ahead of Memorial Day’s selection show.

After some movement in other parts of the field and jockeying for host seeds continued late in the week, the Rebels are a consensus projection by both outlets to be heading to the Lincoln Regional as one of the first four 2 Seeds.

When it comes to the regional field the only thing that is not aligned is what hosting seed Nebraska is considered. Baseball America projects the Cornhuskers as the 13 National Seed, hosting Ole Miss as the 19 National Seed (third best 2 Seed) along with Eastern Illinois as the 3 Seed and University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) as the 4 Seed.

The Lincoln Regional is paired with the Chapel Hill Regional and No. 4 National Seed North Carolina. Tennessee (29 National Seed), Mercer and Binghamton round that four-team field out.

In D1Baseball’s projections Nebraska is the 14 National Seed. Joining the Cornhuskers and Ole Miss (still 19 National Seed) is Liberty as the 3 Seed and South Dakota State. as the 4 Seed. This regional is paired with the Athens Regional and No. 3 National Seed Georgia. UC Santa Barbara (31 National Seed), Virginia and St. John’s round that field out.

Lincoln and Lawrence, Kansas have been the favorite projections for the Rebels over the last week with the former becoming the favorite after shifting of host teams. Arkansas’ run to Sunday’s Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game against Georgia caused the Razorbacks to surge into a potential host as the No. 16 National Seed. Them along with Oregon, West Virginia and Kansas bumped Mississippi State out of hosting, for now.

The 1-32 National Seed, which is new for this year, will not be an exact science as teams of the same conference will not be put together in a regional field. The NCAA Tournament selection show will air on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.