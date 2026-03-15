Bracket Watch: Where are the Ole Miss women projected in final 'Bracketology' update?

Selection Sunday is upon us and for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team it means that by the end of the day the program will have its second-longest streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

This will be the fifth straight March the Rebels are putting their dancing shoes on, second only to 11 straight tournament appearances from 1982 to 1992.

But where is No. 19 Ole Miss (23-11) starting its madness? That is the only question left to answer and in a few hours will be.

Saturday saw the 16 host sites announced and that created some changes to Charlie Creme’s ‘Bracketology.’ The ESPN prognosticator had been placing the Rebels in the College Park quadrant with host seed Maryland. The Terps were not among the 16 sites, so Creme had to re-calculate.

Ole Miss is now projected by Creme to head to Minneapolis as the 5 Seed in Region 4 – Sacramento. Host team Minnesota and the 4 Seed along with 12 Seed Miami (Ohio) and 13 Seed Idaho round out Creme’s newest projections released late Saturday night.

“We’re going to be competitive. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level,” Ole Miss head Yolett McPhee-McCuin said earlier this month. “Anything outside of that, I can’t control, you know? No use of me making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that we’re dealt.”

For a second-straight season the Rebels were heavy contenders to finally earn one of the top four seeds that would have earned the right to host first and second round tournament games in Oxford for the first time in program history. But a closing stretch of six losses in their final nine regular season games doomed that prospect.

A run to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament gave brief hope again but the loss to Texas once again doused that chance.

On Sunday Ole Miss will host a watch party at the SJB Pavilion for the selection show set to start at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Doors open at 6 p.m. CT.