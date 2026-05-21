BRACKET WATCH: Where is Ole Miss projected after early departure from Hoover?

The baseball conference tournaments are in full swing but Ole Miss had as short a stay as a team can have it its, getting eliminated in the first game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

With the quick exit from Hoover that all but took care of any hosting chances for the Rebels (36-21) who are now a lock to be a 2 Seed in someone else’s regional next weekend.

But where is that going to be?

Latest projections released on Thursday from D1Baseball and Baseball America have Ole Miss heading West but in completely different parts of the country.

The Rebels are projected as the No. 18 National Seed by D1Baseball and slotted to be the 2 Seed of the Lawrence Regional hosted by No. 15 National Seed Kansas. Joining them is Miami (Ohio) as the 3 Seed and SIU Edwardsville as the 4 Seed.

Lawrence is paired with the Atlanta Regional and No. 2 National Seed Georgia Tech. Oklahoma (2 Seed), East Carolina (3) and Yale (4) round out that four-team field.

Baseball America has Ole Miss heading even further, projecting it as the No. 19 National Seed and the 2 Seed of the Eugene Regional with 15 National Seed Oregon as host. Virginia (3 Seed) and Washington State (4 Seed) round out the field.

The Eugene Regional is also paired with the Atlanta Regional and the No. 2 National Seed Yellow Jackets. The Sooners are also the 2 Seed in this projections but Central Florida (3 Seed) and LIU (4 Seed) round out Baseball America’s projection for that regional.

With four more days of conference tournaments remaining these projections will fluctuate more, though Ole Miss has stayed in these two projected regionals by both outlets the last few updates.

The 64-team field will officially be announced on Monday during the selection show at 11 a.m. CT.