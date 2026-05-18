BRACKET WATCH: Where Ole Miss is projected as SEC Tournament week begins

Conference tournament week is here as the unofficial kickoff of the college baseball postseason. Ole Miss gets its started on Tuesday as the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover.

The Rebels are the 9 Seed and will play 16 Seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. CT inside the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It is the first of what is a slate of important games as far as getting back in the hosting conversation for next weekend’s regionals.

Of course Ole Miss has to win the first one then it would get a shot at 8 Seed Mississippi State on Wednesday (9:30 a.m. CT) then a possible chance at 1 Seed Georgia in Thursday’s quarterfinals (3 p.m. CT).

On Monday the final Field of 64 projections were released by D1Baseball and Baseball America ahead of all the conference tournaments getting underway. After dropping the series at Alabama to wrap up the regular season the Rebels find themselves as one of the project top 2 Seeds of the tournament.

D1Baseball slotted them as the 18 National Seed and heading to the Lawrence Regional with 15 National Seed Kansas serving as host. Joining them is Miami (Ohio) as the 3 Seed and SIU Edwardsville as the 4 Seed.

The Lawrence Regional is paired with the Atlanta Regional, setting up a potential Super Regional against 2 National Seed Georgia Tech. Oklahoma (2 Seed), East Carolina (3 Seed) and Yale (4 Seed) round out the regional.

Ole Miss is also the projected 18 National Seed by Baseball America but heading much further West than Kansas. The Rebels are part of the Eugene Regional with 15 National Seed Oregon. A slightly tougher projected regional with Virginia as the 3 Seed and Washington State the 4 Seed.

One similarity is the Atlanta Regional being paired up for the Super Regional round, too.

These projections will update daily as the conference tournaments progress throughout the week. Ole Miss keeps winning it will see itself improve in the seeding.