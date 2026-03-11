BRACKET WATCH: While No. 19 Ole Miss rests up the latest 'Bracketology' has them heading North

Last week’s Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament presented No. 19 Ole Miss with an opportunity to possibly back its way into getting a host seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament. But a semifinal exit last Saturday eliminated that chance.

Now the Rebels (23-11) are in the middle of a week off and will not play for at least another eight days. The long layoff is a welcomed one for a team that spent February on one of the toughest closing stretches to a regular season in the country and rarely in their own beds at night.

“This has just been such a challenging season for us,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said last Saturday. “There’s so many lessons that we learned through it all, that we have talked about as we’ve gone through it. I’m just grateful for the opportunity for us to experience those, because we are going to learn from them and use them as we try to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.”

The latest NCAA Tournament projections were updated this week with other women’s conference tournaments concluding ahead of this weekend’s Selection Sunday. ESPN’s Charlie Creme and CBS Sports’ Connor Groel each have the Rebels among the top 6 seeds but in different locations.

Creme bumped Ole Miss back up to a 5 Seed in Region 1 – Forth Worth after its win over then No. 5 Vanderbilt in last Friday’s quarterfinal round. He kept the Rebels there in Tuesday’s update despite the loss to Texas in the semifinals, sending them to College Park where 4 Seed Maryland is projected to host first and second round games.

In the latest projections from Groel on Monday, he has Ole Miss as the 6 Seed in Region 3 – Fort Worth and sending them to Ann Arbor and 3 Seed Michigan. The Wolverines are projected to also host 11 Seed Colorado, which would play the Rebels in the first round, and 14 Seed UNLV.

“We’re going to be competitive. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level,” McCuin added. “Anything outside of that, I can’t control, you know? No use of me making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that we’re dealt.”

Ole Miss should be back to full strength when it starts its fifth straight NCAA Tournament run.

Sophomore Guard Sira Thienou has missed the last seven games after suffering a knee injury in the second half against Tennessee on February 17.

She was with the team at last week’s SEC Tournament and had a knee brace on her left leg after McCuin initially stated it was a deep bone bruise. Thienou took shoot around ahead of the game against Vanderbilt.

Despite missing nearly a month of action Theinou is still the Rebels fourth-best scorer, averaging 9.3 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

“That’s something to be said. So if we can do that after going on a four-game skid, after losing a player — we did this all with one of our starters being out, and she’ll be back, okay?” McCuin said. “I probably could have played her (against Texas), but it wasn’t worth it, right? She’ll be back.”

Once Ole Miss is officially in the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday it will mark the second-longest streak of tournament appearances in program history and 22nd appearance overall. The 11-season run from 1982 to 1992 still remains the longest consecutive appearances for the Rebels.