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Brandon Turnage went from Ole Miss player to coach and Bryan Brown's recruiting weapon

11by: Jake Thompson9 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Middle Tennessee at Mississippi
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brandon Turnage transitioned from a player to one of the youngest coaches on staff. Something Ole Miss uses to its full advantage.

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