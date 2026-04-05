Brandon Turnage went from Ole Miss player to coach and Bryan Brown's recruiting weapon

Brandon Turnage went from Ole Miss player to coach and Bryan Brown's recruiting weaponby: Jake Thompson9 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppSep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesBrandon Turnage transitioned from a player to one of the youngest coaches on staff. Something Ole Miss uses to its full advantage.