Cade Townsend dealing with 'mild inflammation' as MRI scan comes back clean

Ole Miss got as good of news as possible on Tuesday after it looked like it could be getting the worst possible news on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Cade Townsend departed the game against No. 2 Texas in the second inning after dealing with “shoulder soreness,” according to head coach Mike Bianco. After getting back to Oxford late on Monday due to flight delays after Sunday’s series finale Townsend saw his doctors and got an MRI scan.

Those scans came back negative and “clean,” per a statement from Bianco on Tuesday.

“Cade got an MRI (on Monday) and met with Dr. Luber our team orthopedic. The MRI came back clean and showed mild inflammation in his shoulder. Cade will begin rehab and throwing today and will progress day-by-day,” Bianco’s full statement read.

After losing the series to the Longhorns, dropping the final two games of the weekend, this is a positive update for Ole Miss (16-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference).

With a short week this week as No. 15 Kentucky (18-2, 3-0) comes to Oxford for a series starting on Thursday, it feels unlikely Townsend will make his usually scheduled start which would be Friday this week. Though no decision on that has been announced officially nor who might replace Townsend in the weekend rotation this week.

Townsend still has one of the best earned run averages in the SEC at 0.92 despite the early exit on Saturday. In 19.2 innings of work he’s given up 12 hits and three runs — two earned. Those runs all came in Saturday’s first inning before Townsend’s departure.

The Rebels start this week with a game against Austin Peay (11-9) on Tuesday with a first pitch that has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT due to cold nighttime temperatures in Oxford in the forecast.