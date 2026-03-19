Cade Townsend is 'questionable' for Kentucky and his spot in the Ole Miss rotation still TBA

The second Southeastern Conference series of the season starts on Thursday for Ole Miss and it still may, or may not, have Cade Townsend on the mound come Friday.

Townsend was listed designated as ‘Questionable’ in the first player availability report for the series against No. 15 Kentucky released on Wednesday. With that current status the Rebels also currently have his normal starting slot unoccupied and listed as ‘TBA’ when announcing this weekend’s starting rotation.

Hunter Elliott is still slotted for Thursday and Wil Libbert is scheduled for his usual start in the series finale on Saturday.

On Tuesday Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco released a statement saying Townsend’s MRI results came back “clean” and was dealing with shoulder inflammation with a rehab process starting immediately. Townsend threw on Tuesday ahead of the 9-5 win over Austin Peay.

Bianco did not dismiss the idea of Townsend being available to pitch against the Wildcats, noting the day-to-day portion of his statement.

“We tried to say it’s day-to-day and really don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Bianco said. “I know you got to ask the questions, but we don’t know the answers. All we can answer is he threw (on Tuesday) and felt no pain. Felt good and we’ll continue to progress from there. So, (we’ll) leave it up to (pitching coach) Joel Mangrum and (athletic trainer) Josh Porter with each day leading up to it. To this point we don’t know what his availability will be, but he felt really good today.”

Thursday’s series opener between Ole Miss (17-5, 1-2 SEC) and Kentucky (18-2, 3-0) is set for a 7 p.m. CT first pitch and will air on SEC Network. Friday’s game is also set for a 7 p.m. CT start with Saturday’s finale set for a 1:30 p.m. CT start with both set to air on SEC Network+