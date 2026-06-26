Caden Moss decision day looks to have several more twists and turns

This one was one-sided for most of the 2027 cycle. Ole Miss was the clear favorite and front runner for Jackson Academy (Miss.) offensive lineman Caden Moss since last fall.



Then, Ohio State entered the proverbial chat Thursday evening.



Rivals’ national analysts Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong flipped their Recruiting Prediction Machine picks from Ole Miss to the Buckeyes Thursday night. Both with 60 percent confidence. This might be the key here as it’s still not a done deal as Friday has arrived.

Ohio State is making Caden Moss a priority in the Class of 2027.

Ohio State has always lingered

Several coaches made the trip down to Jackson, Miss., earlier this spring to see the four-star prospect. The Buckeyes are not new to this either. He has always held the Ohio State program in high regard. He took an official visit there and thoroughly enjoyed it. As did his family.



The big thing for Ohio State is pitching “maximizing potential”. The pull to play for the Big Ten power is palpable. It’s been one of the best Power 4 programs in the history of college football. And it’s been a steady power in recent memory, too. All of Moss’ life, the Buckeyes have been a focal point of college football.



Although it is not yet a done deal, there’s a ton of optimism for Ohio State heading into the decision. Some believe the Buckeyes are pitching offensive tackle to Moss instead of the interior. Could this be a major factor? Ole Miss, to my knowledge, has not specified a primary position. But could assurances being made by the Ohio State staff be shifting the sands here?

Jackson Academy (Miss.) IOL Caden Moss (Photo credit: Caden Moss)

Ole Miss is still the “home team”

For the better part of this recruitment, the Rebels have been the favorite. This cannot get lost in the flurry of Ohio State momentum. John Garrison has a fantastic relationship with Moss and the rest of the staff has been heavily involved as well. Since taking over the program, Pete Golding has also been a key cog in this recruitment. His tenacity on the trail – especially in Mississippi – has been well-received by Moss and his family.



You also cannot forget the recent flurry of commitments in-state. Could there be some pressure applied from Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Antonio Berry and Mitchell Turner? Ultimately it’s Moss’ decision but this is not going to stop those three from reaching out to him to see if he wants to “build something legendary” as Shumaker put it Thursday.



This one is bound to go back-and-forth all day – leading up to the announcement Friday evening. I do know one thing for sure, regardless who wins out, it will not be over. Whether it’s the Buckeyes or the Rebels, the other is going to continue to push to signing day.