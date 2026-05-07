Chris Beard had 'no second choice' other than Roman Siulepa when bringing him to Ole Miss

Chris Beard had 'no second choice' other than Roman Siulepa when bringing him to Ole Missby: Jake Thompson25 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFeb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesThe transfer season got off to a slow start for Ole Miss. Roman Siulepa was the first commit and Chris Beard wanted no one else for his spot.