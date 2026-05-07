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Chris Beard had 'no second choice' other than Roman Siulepa when bringing him to Ole Miss

11by: Jake Thompson25 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh
Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The transfer season got off to a slow start for Ole Miss. Roman Siulepa was the first commit and Chris Beard wanted no one else for his spot.

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